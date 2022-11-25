Mark Valladares

25 November 2022 – today’s press releases

By | Fri 25th November 2022 - 11:15 pm

Apologies, press release fans, but broadband to my village was lost due to a BT fault this evening. It’s supposed to be restored in a fortnight’s time, so I’m reduced to the internet equivalent of two tin cans and a length of string temporarily.

  • Sunak reappoints controversial Trade Minister he sacked last month
  • Raab allegations can’t be swept under the carpet

Sunak reappoints controversial Trade Minister he sacked last month

The Liberal Democrats have demanded that reappointed Trade Minister Dominic Johnson urgently publishes his Register of Interests, warning that he has a duty to be “open, transparent and accountable” and avoid a conflict of interests.

Rishi Sunak has confirmed the reappointment of Lord Johnson as Minister for International Trade, despite having sacked him last month.

Lord Johnson’s Register of Interests was not updated during his time as a minister or since he was appointed to the House of Lords by Liz Truss.

In response to a Liberal Democrat question in the Chamber last month, Lord Johnson claimed he expected to have them updated by the end of October, but as of today they’ve still not been updated.

Responding to the reappointment of Lord Johnson, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for International Trade in the Lords, Lord Purvis said:

Clearly this is a matter of public concern and interest.

Every Minister has a duty to the people of this country to be open, transparent and accountable – Lord Johnson has failed in this regard yet again.

Trust in politicians is already at an all time low. Every incoming Minister with the new Prime Minister must be clear that they have no conflicts of interest, before they represent the country abroad or in the Houses of Parliament.

Raab allegations can’t be swept under the carpet

Responding to the news that Dominic Raab faces a third bullying complaint, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

Another day, another bullying complaint against Dominic Raab. It seems that at almost every department he’s served in, Raab has treated his staff with contempt.

This flood of allegations about Dominic Raab’s bullying behaviour cannot be swept under the carpet. Rishi Sunak must confirm he will sack Raab if these complaints are upheld.

