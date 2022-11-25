ALDC by-election report, 24th November 2022

There is only one place to start and that’s on the Isle of Wight where newly elected Lib Dem councillor Nick Stuart won Brighstone, Calbourne & Shalfleet ward from the Conservatives with a 23.5% increase in vote share.

Congratulations Nick and the Lib Dem team in the Isle of Wight – an amazing victory that goes to show that hard work pays off.

Isle of Wight UA, Brighstone, Calbourne and Shalfleet

Liberal Democrat (Nick Stuart): 526 [53.4%, +23.5%]

Conservative: 239 [24.3%, -19.2%]

Green: 153 [15.5%, -11.1%]

Independent: 36 [3.7%, +3.7%]

Labour: 31 [3.1%, +3.1%]

In Warrington we also put in a really good performance in Rixton & Woolston ward where Lib Dem candidate Brian Meichin increased the Lib Dem vote share by 5% to finish a strong third with over 200 votes. The Conservatives narrowly held the ward by just 3 votes!

Warrington MBC, Rixton & Woolston

Conservative: 648 [42.9%, +2.8%]

Labour: 645 [42.7%, +5.5%]

Liberal Democrat (Brian Meichin): 219 [14.5%, +5.0%]

The final principle election with a Lib Dem candidate was on Bassetlaw DC. Thank you to Phil Ray for standing and giving voters a Lib Dem option on the ballot paper in Sutton ward. Labour won the ward from the Conservatives on the night.

Bassetlaw DC, Sutton

Labour: 301 [56.1%, +35.9%]

Conservative: 224 [41.7%, -22%]

Liberal Democrat (Phil Ray): 12 [2.2%, -13.9%]

There was one other principal by-election on Thursday night. There was no Lib Dem candidate in Linacre ward on Sefton MBC. Labour held the seat (full result here) but the turnout was a tiny 8.8%! There are many reasons why we should always stand a Lib Dem candidate – and the small turnouts in by-elections is one of them. Low turnouts give us a better chance of a good result if we work hard in the elections, but also we will increase the turnout just by standing and giving voters a Lib Dem alternative to vote for. It’s good for democracy!

There was also a rare Wednesday night by-election on Ashfield DC in Hucknell Central ward. There was no Lib Dem candidate and Ashfield Independents held the ward. Full result here.

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.