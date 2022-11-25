Charles Quinn

ALDC by-election report, 24th November 2022

By | Fri 25th November 2022 - 5:30 pm

There is only one place to start and that’s on the Isle of Wight where newly elected Lib Dem councillor Nick Stuart won Brighstone, Calbourne & Shalfleet ward from the Conservatives with a 23.5% increase in vote share.

Congratulations Nick and the Lib Dem team in the Isle of Wight – an amazing victory that goes to show that hard work pays off.

Isle of Wight UA, Brighstone, Calbourne and Shalfleet
Liberal Democrat (Nick Stuart): 526 [53.4%, +23.5%]
Conservative: 239 [24.3%, -19.2%]
Green: 153 [15.5%, -11.1%]
Independent: 36 [3.7%, +3.7%]
Labour: 31 [3.1%, +3.1%]

In Warrington we also put in a really good performance in Rixton & Woolston ward where Lib Dem candidate Brian Meichin increased the Lib Dem vote share by 5% to finish a strong third with over 200 votes. The Conservatives narrowly held the ward by just 3 votes!

Warrington MBC, Rixton & Woolston
Conservative: 648 [42.9%, +2.8%]
Labour: 645 [42.7%, +5.5%]
Liberal Democrat (Brian Meichin): 219 [14.5%, +5.0%]

The final principle election with a Lib Dem candidate was on Bassetlaw DC. Thank you to Phil Ray for standing and giving voters a Lib Dem option on the ballot paper in Sutton ward. Labour won the ward from the Conservatives on the night.

Bassetlaw DC, Sutton
Labour: 301 [56.1%, +35.9%]
Conservative: 224 [41.7%, -22%]
Liberal Democrat (Phil Ray): 12 [2.2%, -13.9%]

There was one other principal by-election on Thursday night. There was no Lib Dem candidate in Linacre ward on Sefton MBC. Labour held the seat (full result here) but the turnout was a tiny 8.8%! There are many reasons why we should always stand a Lib Dem candidate – and the small turnouts in by-elections is one of them. Low turnouts give us a better chance of a good result if we work hard in the elections, but also we will increase the turnout just by standing and giving voters a Lib Dem alternative to vote for. It’s good for democracy!

There was also a rare Wednesday night by-election on Ashfield DC in Hucknell Central ward. There was no Lib Dem candidate and Ashfield Independents held the ward. Full result here.

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Council by-elections.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Tim Rogers 25th Nov '22 - 7:09pm

    Finally some cheer despite SirEds invisibility. Well done Isle of Wight. You successfully squeezed the Green party saw off Labour and most importantly took 20pc from the Conservatives.Well done also to Warrington to increase their vote at a time when Labour appear to be able to walk on water. Now on to Surrey next week.

  • Tim Rogers 25th Nov '22 - 7:11pm

    Finally some cheer despite Ed Daveys invisibility. Well done Isle of Wight. You successfully squeezed the Green party saw off Labour and most importantly took 20pc from the Conservatives.Well done also to Warrington to increase their vote at a time when Labour appear to be able to walk on water. Now on to Surrey next week.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Tim Rogers
    Finally some cheer despite SirEds invisibility. Well done Isle of Wight. You successfully squeezed the Green party saw off Labour and most importantly took 20pc...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Tom The influx of capital money is simply the mirror image of the outflow of money due to our current account trade deficit. The two have to balance. Any t...
  • Barry Lofty
    What a sad reflection on how so many people have to endure their lives, something is very wrong with this country of ours?...
  • Mick Taylor
    @Martin Gray. We must have been knocking on very different doors. Brexit was aided because people thought ALL immigration was controlled by the EU and you can g...
  • Suzanne Fletcher
    @George Thomas. Yes do think further. you might find the Right to Work paper that there is the link to in my article helpful in that. One of the problems is ...