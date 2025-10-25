A better deal for Wales? Why federalism, not independence, is the answer

On Thursday, 23 October, Plaid Cymru ended nearly a century of Welsh Labour dominance in Caerphilly after having won the by-election triggered by the untimely passing of Welsh Labour MS Hefin David.

The result, which saw a 27% swing from Welsh Labour to Plaid Cymru, must be a wake-up call for liberals that nationalism is on the rise, on both sides of the political aisle. While Plaid won the by-election, Reform UK finished second, ahead of Welsh Labour, indicating that not only is Welsh Labour finally being punished for its complacency, but the void it has left is being filled by parties that wish to tear the UK apart; in one case, culturally, and in another, literally. To be clear: Labour didn’t lose because Wales turned nationalist. They lost because neither Westminster nor Cardiff Bay is doing what’s best for Wales.

This is where the Welsh Liberal Democrats must stake their claim to delivering a better deal for Wales. At a time when Reform’s anti-immigration rhetoric and Plaid’s nationalism are on the rise, the Welsh Liberal Democrats must offer a real alternative; one that champions Welsh identity and pushes for full self-governance, while seeking to redesign and strengthen the United Kingdom to make it a truly union of equals.

We cannot simply talk about stronger devolved powers in abstract terms. It’s time to lay out tangible reforms:

Full fiscal responsibility for the Senedd

Complete reform of the Barnett Formula

Entrenched constitutional rights guaranteeing Welsh governance

A written federal constitution for the UK

Caerphilly proved that Welsh voters want change. The challenge before us is to show that change doesn’t mean leaving the UK, nor does it mean embracing regressive ideas. It can mean reimagining our current circumstances and creating a federal Wales within a reformed United Kingdom.

That is the better deal Wales deserves.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member. He is the spokesperson for Centre Think Tank on Social Security.