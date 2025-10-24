Liam Yip

ALDC’s by-election report: 23 October 2025

By | Fri 24th October 2025 - 6:16 pm

4 parallel white vertical lines on orange background ALDC logoThis week saw seven local by-elections across the country, with there being a Liberal Democrat candidate in all but one.

In Birmingham, we were able to successfully gain a seat off Labour, with a convincing victory amidst a substantial challenge from a local independent. Congratulations to Councillor Philip Mills and the local team!

Birmingham MBC, Moseley
Liberal Democrats (Philip Mills): 1,634 (34.7%, -11.9)
Labour: 1,149 (24.4%, -14.1)
Independent (Williams): 923 (19.6%, new)
Green Party: 474 (10.1%, +1.5)
Reform UK: 345 (7.3%, new)
Conservative: 101 (2.4%, -4.1)
BC Inds (Mazhar): 80 (1.7%, new)

Liberal Democrats GAIN from Labour

Turnout: 29.9%

In Devon, congratulations are also due to Councillor Nigel Kenneally and the local team, who were able to win a seat in a ward that we had not previously stood in.

Spelthorne Borough Council, Staines
Liberal Democrats (Nigel Kenneally): 428 (37.5%, new)
Reform UK: 355 (31.1%, new)
Conservative: 191 (16.7%, new)
Independent: 101 (8.8%, new)
Green Party: 67 (5.9%, -23.9)

Liberal Democrats GAIN from Independent

Turnout: 32.99%

In Minehead, the Conservatives fell to third place in a seat they were defending since we were able to gain this seat off them. Congratulations to Councillor Cara Strom and the local team!

Somerset Council, Dunster
Liberal Democrats (Cara Strom): 1,142 (49.6%, +8.5)
Reform UK: 666 (28.9%, new)
Conservative: 449 (19.5%, -22.9)
Labour: 44 (1.9%, -4.2)

Liberal Democrats GAIN from Conservative

Turnout: 32.2%

In Glastonbury, we were able to successfully defend our seat with a decisive victory. Congratulations to Councillor Ewan Cameron and the local team.

Somerset Council, Glastonbury
Liberal Democrats (Ewan Cameron): 882 (36.4%, -0.6)
Reform UK: 526 (21.6%, new)
Conservative: 506 (20.9%, -9.6)
Green Party: 480 (19.8%, -7.5)
Labour: 35 (1.4%, new)

Liberal Democrats HOLD

Turnout: 33.5%

In Colchester, Labour were able to successfully defend their seat. Well done to Chantelle Whyborn and the local team for increasing our vote share by over 10% and ensuring that we finished in second place, ahead of Reform UK.

Colchester City Council, New Town and Christ Church
Labour: 800 (29.7%, -27.6)
Liberal Democrats (Chantelle Whyborn): 657 (24.4%, +12.1)
Reform UK: 600 (22.3%, New)
Green Party: 401 (14.9%, +5.3)
Conservative: 200 (7.4%, -8.9)
Independent: 38 (1.4%, -3.1)

Labour HOLD

Turnout: 24.01%

In Portsmouth, Reform UK were able to secure an overwhelming victory, gaining the seat from a local independent. Thank you to Michelle Simmons and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Portsmouth City Council, Paulsgrove
Reform UK: 1,770 (64.2%, new)
Conservative: 311 (11.3%, -4.0)
Labour: 289 (10.5%, -4.1)
Liberal Democrats (Michelle Simmons): 239 (8.7%, +5.7)
Green Party: 147 (5.3%, +1.9)

Reform UK GAIN from Independent

Turnout: 28%

This week, there was one local by-election without a Liberal Democrat candidate. Here are the results:

Fenland District Council, Whittlesey North West
Conservative: 483 (47.5%, -9.8)
Reform UK: 346 (34.1%, new)
Independent: 127 (12.5%, new)
Labour: 60 (5.9%, new)

Conservative HOLD
Turnout: 27.3%

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC

  • Kevin Hawkins 24th Oct '25 - 7:50pm

    The last time we gained a council seat off Labour in a by-election was in the Aston ward in July 2005. Another interesting statistic is that of the ten most recent council by-elections in which the Tories have a lost a seat they were pushed to third place in seven of them.

  • Chris Moore 24th Oct '25 - 8:01pm

    Hello Liam Yip,

    There is a serious editing error in your report: instead of Nigel Kenneally’s victory in Torridge, you have given our result from last week in Staines!

