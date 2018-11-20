A better quality of debate

have been reading posts and responses on LDV and LibDem-linked sites for some years. Although LDV posts sometimes don’t follow entirely the same practice as many others, the comments often do. With that in mind and to avoid falling into the category of Grumpy Old Man, I write to offer ten suggestions about how to enter into the true spirit of internet debating:

It’s important to get right the overall tone. Try for a core approach of righteous indignation. There’s no need to be overtly patronising; most people will get the message anyway. You should cultivate an air of certainty about everything you write. It’s wimpish even to entertain the suggestion that you might be anything other than all-knowing, perfectly wise and possessed of the soundest judgement. You should assume your thoughts are the only valid way of looking at things. Therefore, never give the impression that you might learn from others or, ultimate horror, change your views in the light of others’ contributions. In composing your thoughts, never expose yourself to facts, opinions, or ideas from people who might not wholly agree with you. In particular, never read a book or quote someone else if you do not agree entirely with the author. Cultivate EDD – Empathy Deficit Disorder. Trying to understand the position of someone with whom you disagree only complicates matters. Specifically, avoid anything that stinks of the aphorism quoted by Jo Grimond: “never condemn a man until you have walked a mile in his moccasins”. In debate, any personal experience trumps other so-called “evidence”. Indeed, the personal experience of anyone who you have ever come across is more important that so-called experts, who rely on such ephemeral stuff as facts and analysis…………. ………….unless, of course, you find something that supports your position. If you do use it, don’t distract yourself by worrying about its authenticity or provenance. Old liberal ideas about “generosity of spirit”, “compromise” and, above all “mutual respect” are out-dated and irrelevant in modern times. A few thoughts on the details of commenting on others’ posts: It’s not worth spending time reading the original post or earlier comments. Just say what you want anyway. Concentrate on the details of posts; see if you can set off a debate on an entirely different subject or a minor detail. Apart from aught else, it means that the rest of the discussion is likely to be about your contribution. And, who needs big ideas anyway? Hunt as a pack (note: that’s not the Pack). If you disagree with someone, join in the aggression to bring her down. It works for jackals, so why not us? Sarcasm is a powerful tool. If you’re challenged, it’s dramatic irony or even good-natured banter. Remember the “is it raining outside?” principle. A first principle of internet debate is to ask questions instead of taking the elementary first step of finding the answer.

* Cllr Gordon Lishman is a member of the Federal Board and Acting Chair of the Social Liberal Forum, although neither body can be assumed always to agree with him,