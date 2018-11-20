Gordon Lishman

A better quality of debate

By | Tue 20th November 2018 - 1:30 pm

 have been reading posts and responses on LDV and LibDem-linked sites for some years. Although LDV posts sometimes don’t follow entirely the same practice as many others, the comments often do. With that in mind and to avoid falling into the category of Grumpy Old Man, I write to offer ten suggestions about how to enter into the true spirit of internet debating:

  1. It’s important to get right the overall tone. Try for a core approach of righteous indignation. There’s no need to be overtly patronising; most people will get the message anyway.
  2. You should cultivate an air of certainty about everything you write. It’s wimpish even to entertain the suggestion that you might be anything other than all-knowing, perfectly wise and possessed of the soundest judgement.
  3. You should assume your thoughts are the only valid way of looking at things. Therefore, never give the impression that you might learn from others or, ultimate horror, change your views in the light of others’ contributions.
  4. In composing your thoughts, never expose yourself to facts, opinions, or ideas from people who might not wholly agree with you. In particular, never read a book or quote someone else if you do not agree entirely with the author.
  5. Cultivate EDD – Empathy Deficit Disorder. Trying to understand the position of someone with whom you disagree only complicates matters. Specifically, avoid anything that stinks of the aphorism quoted by Jo Grimond: “never condemn a man until you have walked a mile in his moccasins”.
  6. In debate, any personal experience trumps other so-called “evidence”. Indeed, the personal experience of anyone who you have ever come across is more important that so-called experts, who rely on such ephemeral stuff as facts and analysis………….
  7. ………….unless, of course, you find something that supports your position. If you do use it, don’t distract yourself by worrying about its authenticity or provenance.
  8. Old liberal ideas about “generosity of spirit”, “compromise” and, above all “mutual respect” are out-dated and irrelevant in modern times.
  9. A few thoughts on the details of commenting on others’ posts:
    1. It’s not worth spending time reading the original post or earlier comments. Just say what you want anyway.
    2. Concentrate on the details of posts; see if you can set off a debate on an entirely different subject or a minor detail. Apart from aught else, it means that the rest of the discussion is likely to be about your contribution. And, who needs big ideas anyway?
    3. Hunt as a pack (note: that’s not the Pack). If you disagree with someone, join in the aggression to bring her down. It works for jackals, so why not us?
    4. Sarcasm is a powerful tool. If you’re challenged, it’s dramatic irony or even good-natured banter.
  10. Remember the “is it raining outside?” principle. A first principle of internet debate is to ask questions instead of taking the elementary first step of finding the answer.

* Cllr Gordon Lishman is a member of the Federal Board and Acting Chair of the Social Liberal Forum, although neither body can be assumed always to agree with him,

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • David Evershed 20th Nov '18 - 3:17pm

    Gordon I take your point.

    On item 10 though I would add that finding the right questions can be the way to a solution.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGlenn 20th Nov - 4:29pm
    Brexit was not caused by class or age. If you look at a map, Brexit seems to be mostly a suburban, rural, coastal, English and...
  • User Avatarpaul barker 20th Nov - 4:26pm
    Perhaps LDV should reprint some of the Research on the Demographics of the Leave Vote. My recollection is that the strongest factor was the size...
  • User AvatarSteve Comer 20th Nov - 4:03pm
    I think the UK would be accepted as a member of EFTA/EEA, but as Norway has made clear, only as a permanent member, not on...
  • User AvatarMartin 20th Nov - 3:42pm
    Don't tell me it's raining outside, when you didn't make such a fuss about it in the Coalition, and now it's too late to apologise...
  • User AvatarAndrew T 20th Nov - 3:16pm
    I don't think there is a magic solution to be discovered by a Keynes. We have high levels of relative poverty because of choices made...
  • User AvatarDavid Evershed 20th Nov - 3:12pm
    Magical.