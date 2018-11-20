Caron Lindsay

For Transgender Day of Remembrance

By | Tue 20th November 2018 - 7:43 pm

November 20th every year is the Transgender Day of Remembrance, where we stop to remember those transgender people who have lost their lives over the past 12 months because of who they are.

The party Twitter account marked the occasion and highlighted Sal Brinton’s recent blog post.

A list with just one name on it would be too much. But when you have reached 100 names and you haven’t even got past Brazil on the global list, you despair a bit at the hate that motivated such awful crimes.

LGBT+ Lib Dems have been tweeting the list out throughout the day.

Each one of these names was a human being with hopes, interests, emotions, ambitions. All they wanted to do was get on with their lives in peace. Read each one of their names and think of that life needlessly lost and then go and create a world where people don’t face death for who they are.

And show some love to the trans people in your life today. They have been put through hell in the media over the past year. The media publishes anti trans bile every day. We cannot stand by while the biggest media outlets in the country  get away with suggesting that all trans people are somehow a threat. The biggest threat to a civilised society is targeting a whole group of people’s right to exist. As liberals, we cannot stand for that. 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

