A couple of observations about Vince’s reshuffle

So Vince Cable reshuffled his top team today.

There’s a very interesting change of language. No longer are they called the Shadow Cabinet. That probably makes sense for a team of 12 MPs out of 650. They will henceforth be known as spokespeople.

So who has the top jobs? A full list is here.

The team is gender balanced. In fact there is a majority of women – 15 out of the 29. That includes long time Vince ally Dee Doocey who is coming in with a Spokesperson without Portfolio. This would certainly enable her to obtain a profile over a wide range of subjects. I don’t even know if this has been thought of, but it crosses my mind that she could be a contender for party president when Sal Brinton comes to the end of her constitutionally allowed terms in 2019. If it happens, remember that you heard it here first.

As requested in the comments, for those of you who don’t know Dee, she’s had a very long history in the party and the SDP before it. Back in the day she was the Finance Director of the Liberal Party. She has been a Richmond Councillor and Greater London Assembly Member who was appointed to the House of Lords back in 2010. She’s been running Vince Cable’s elections for 25 years. You can read more about her here.

Vince has a job

The Leader doesn’t normally have a job in these circumstances but when you are the most credible voice on the economy in the House of Commons or not the country, it would be daft if he didn’t speak up on these issues. Susan Kramer will reprise her role on this in the Lords.

More experience than Corbyn’s front bench

While they may not be called the Shadow Cabinet any more, they are more entitled to call themselves that than the Labour front bench. There are no fewer than, by my reckoning, seven former ministers, including Vince, Alistair and Ed as former Cabinet ministers.

Where’s Norman?

Eleven of the twelve MPs have portfolios. Norman Lamb, however, after a long and distinguished period as Health Spokesperson and before that Minister for Mental Health and Social Care, is sitting this one out.

Feel we need something more urgent than Royal Commission. I’ve argued 4 time-limited x party NHS&Care Convention 2 deliver new settlement https://t.co/7PEKCSa1YV — Norman Lamb (@normanlamb) October 12, 2017

There is no suggestion of any rancour, just that he’s going to be doing his own thing on building cross-party consensus on health reforms. It certainly should not be seen as Vince not giving hm anything. He’s also chairing the Science and Technology Committee so will have his hands full with that.

Tim for the North

Tim Farron may be the only northern English MP we have, so this was a natural job for him, but he will do a great job on rural affairs, environment and standing up for the North of England.

Our spokesperson on young people is 68

Mike Storey has a long record of championing young people, so this may not be as weird as it sounds. However, he will have to be seen to be listening to some actual young people.

Of the new team, Vince said:

I am fortunate to lead such a great, gender-balanced team, which is comprised of the most talented and promising politicians in the House of Commons and battle-hardened, experienced campaigners. The team has a wealth of senior ministerial experience. It also includes the former council leaders of Newcastle and Liverpool, signalling my intention to restore and build on our local government base.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings