Caring, Bereavement and the Liberal Family

I recently suffered a major bereavement, an event that triggered a decline in my health.

Ten years as a carer has taught me that there isn’t much help out there. That still appears to be the case as I try to cope in a very difficult situation.

Bereavement counselling is only available from charities and there is a three-month-long waiting list.

The alternative is the NHS run Talking Therapies which takes you through several hoops before you can even get to speak to a professional counsellor!

All this whilst dealing with the arrangements for the person who has passed away, which there is no preparation or help for.

On a more upbeat note I have experienced the kindness of strangers, a Sudanese Muslim lady I met and chatted with at a community picnic told me that God will have seen the good things that I have done for the person I cared for over those many years.

I am not a religious person but I found comfort in those words.

Through the fog, I see a future beyond caring duties and the pain of bereavement.

What I think of as the Liberal family will, I hope, play a part in that future.

Following the postings on Lib Dem Voice and the activities of fellow Liberals on various social media outlets provides me with a welcome window on the outside world.

Vince is an inspirational leader and there are far too many other great people in the party for me to mention here.

In the past I have been a candidate and campaigner for the Liberal Democrats.

In the months and years ahead I am hoping that maybe I can be those things again.

* David Warren is a lifetime political activist for progressive causes and a liberal.