A dose of reality in the heart of one of the states that swung it for Trump in 2016

Last year I had the privilege of boarding the Amtrak Hiawatha special from Chicago, Illinois to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to enjoy a visit to friends there. “Don’t mention politics” warned my host beforehand “My husband voted for Trump”. A lovely time ensued with only a tangential mention of Bernie Sanders, followed by a hasty subject change onto the safe topic of the excellence of Milwaukee’s many and varied beers.

But, of course, my host’s husband was not alone in Wisconsin. Whereas Obama won the Badger State by a handsome 205,204 votes in 2012, Clinton lost its ten juicy electoral college seats to Trump by 22,748 votes.

(Having said that, Trump got 3,000 votes less in Wisconsin than Mitt Romney in 2012. What happened is that core Democrat voters failed to turn out for Hillary Clinton to the tune of 39,157 votes in the City of Milwaukee alone, compared to Obama’s performance in 2012. Indeed, if Hillary Clinton had captured the same votes as Obama in just 88 of the 327 wards in the City of Milwaukee, she would have won Wisconsin, all other things being equal.)

It will be interesting to see what Milwaukee voters make of the latest news concerning Harley Davidson, the other thing that made Milwaukee famous. The iconic motorbike firm was founded in Milwaukee in 1903. This week the company announced:

(that)…it would move production of motorcycles shipped to the European Union from the United States to its international facilities and forecast the trading bloc’s retaliatory tariffs would cost the company $90 million to $100 million a year.
The shift in production is an unintended consequence of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration imposing tariffs on European steel and aluminum early this month, a move designed to protect U.S. jobs.
In response to the U.S. tariffs, the European Union began charging import duties of 25 percent on a range of U.S. products including big motorcycles like Harley’s on June 22.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company said the retaliatory duties would result in an incremental cost of about $2,200 per average motorcycle exported from the United States to the European Union, but it would not raise retail or wholesale prices for its dealers to cover the costs of the tariffs.

The fear is that this move will cost people’s jobs in Milwaukee – a rather nasty by-product of Donald Trump’s rather simplistic “trade war” tactics.

Donald Trump, predictably, has hit back,rather like Jeremy Hunt criticised Airbus for facing reality regarding Brexit:

One Comment

  • Glenn 26th Jun '18 - 6:43pm

    What happened in the last American election is that Republicans voted republican as usual. I suspect, they would have voted for a duck if it had won the GOP nomination. . As you note Trump got a smaller vote share than Romney did in his presidential run. It’s hard to say what would happen in a re-run. Sadly. Clinton was not a popular candidate. We’ll get a better picture of things in the mid terms.

