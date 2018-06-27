Telling Tales

The government is keen to play up the supposed benefits of Brexit. We are now getting to the ‘business end’ of the negotiations and as expected all is not as it seems. The government is talking up walking away with no deal instead of an accepting a bad deal (a bad deal would be an admission of its failure to negotiate with the EU) with the Brexit dividend that will be used to provide the NHS with a birthday present. Regarding the dividend, the Institute of Fiscal Studies made it clear that this was twaddle.
Just over a year ago the Office for Budget Responsibility (the governments’ official forecaster) estimated that as a result of lower economic growth because of Brexit tax revenue would fall by 2020/21 by £15 billion. It should also be noted that UK’s growth has gone from the faster-growing economy in G7 to the lowest other than Italy’s. This fall in revenue significantly surpasses our net contribution to the EU. The Institute of Fiscal Studies notes that there will be less rather than more money for the NHS and other services.
If we take our commitment to pay the agreed £45 billion plus a long-term obligation to pay pensions identified (until the need is exhausted), government’s commitment to support agricultural and the scientific research in universities – where then is the dividend for the NHS?
The bank of England has stated that households will be £900 a year worse off; Land Rover and Rolls Royce have already moved some production abroad. EasyJet, BMW, Nissan, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Lloyds of London, Barclays to name a few companies that are already planning to expand into Europe. The £900 per household may yet prove to be optimistic.
What of business confidence. The worker from the EU have experienced xenophobia comments especially from some parts of the media, and unsure of their status after Brexit over 100,000 EU workers have left the UK. The government is struggling with Brexit negotiations, a disastrous general election gamble effectively left the government to ransom and as stated above established companies are considering moving part of their operations to Europe. With the state of affairs as they are, why would a foreign company at the moment consider investing in the UK and how do we negotiate trade deals for goods and services with other countries when so many companies are unsure of their future post Brexit and have production outlets in the EU.
With all this and more to come, it’s no wonder with the government’s back against the wall that they are telling tales because at the moment it looks like that is all they have to offer to the British public. What I fear is the blame game, to come, if they don’t succeed with the Brexit negations. This is a hefty price to pay to get our sovereignty back.
* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team
The simple fact is there is no Brexit dividend, but and it is a big BUT you won’t get the average brave Brexiteer admitting that. To admit there is no dividend but only a cost (getting higher by the day) would undermine everything they believe they voted for. So for the majority there has to be a dividend because if there isn’t why they made a bad mistake (and that could never happen). So wedded to hubris and stupidity Brexit staggers on, because admitting they where wrong is something they never ever want to do. To be fair there is a subset of Brexiteers who know we will be poorer but accept that because we are getting our sovereignty back, but sovereignty doesn’t pay the rent cooperation does.
The parallel to Brexit and the Lib Dems in coalition is frightening. It could be seen fairly early on that the coalition was poisonous to the Lib Dems but admitting that was too high a price to pay. So rather than facing facts they “true believers” staggered on chanting “it will be alright on the night”, “unicorn will flock to us and vote for us”, “we don’t need our old voters, new ones are so much better”, “our sacrifice will be rewarded” of cause we all know how that ended and now finding a true believer is hard; the facts got them in the end. Brexit is the same the facts keep piling up but the “true believers” stubble on chanting “it will be alright on the night”, “unicorn will flock to us and work for us”, “we don’t need our old customers, new ones are so much better”, “our sacrifice will be rewarded”, “we believe we can fly”, of cause it will end badly and in a few years time finding a “true believer” will be hard. The problem is we don’t like reality so the likelihood that people will flock to the next snake oil salesman with an easy solution is unfortunately high. I fear we are entering the school of experience and a lot of us are unlikely to make it through unscathed.
Experience keeps a dear school, but fools will learn in no other. Benjamin Franklin