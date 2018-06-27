Telling Tales

The government is keen to play up the supposed benefits of Brexit. We are now getting to the ‘business end’ of the negotiations and as expected all is not as it seems. The government is talking up walking away with no deal instead of an accepting a bad deal (a bad deal would be an admission of its failure to negotiate with the EU) with the Brexit dividend that will be used to provide the NHS with a birthday present. Regarding the dividend, the Institute of Fiscal Studies made it clear that this was twaddle.

Just over a year ago the Office for Budget Responsibility (the governments’ official forecaster) estimated that as a result of lower economic growth because of Brexit tax revenue would fall by 2020/21 by £15 billion. It should also be noted that UK’s growth has gone from the faster-growing economy in G7 to the lowest other than Italy’s. This fall in revenue significantly surpasses our net contribution to the EU. The Institute of Fiscal Studies notes that there will be less rather than more money for the NHS and other services.

If we take our commitment to pay the agreed £45 billion plus a long-term obligation to pay pensions identified (until the need is exhausted), government’s commitment to support agricultural and the scientific research in universities – where then is the dividend for the NHS?

The bank of England has stated that households will be £900 a year worse off; Land Rover and Rolls Royce have already moved some production abroad. EasyJet, BMW, Nissan, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Lloyds of London, Barclays to name a few companies that are already planning to expand into Europe. The £900 per household may yet prove to be optimistic.

What of business confidence. The worker from the EU have experienced xenophobia comments especially from some parts of the media, and unsure of their status after Brexit over 100,000 EU workers have left the UK. The government is struggling with Brexit negotiations, a disastrous general election gamble effectively left the government to ransom and as stated above established companies are considering moving part of their operations to Europe. With the state of affairs as they are, why would a foreign company at the moment consider investing in the UK and how do we negotiate trade deals for goods and services with other countries when so many companies are unsure of their future post Brexit and have production outlets in the EU.

With all this and more to come, it’s no wonder with the government’s back against the wall that they are telling tales because at the moment it looks like that is all they have to offer to the British public. What I fear is the blame game, to come, if they don’t succeed with the Brexit negations. This is a hefty price to pay to get our sovereignty back.

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team