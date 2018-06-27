Tahir Maher

Knife Crime

By | Wed 27th June 2018 - 12:00 pm

Tories cheered when a reduction in Police budget was announced. Conservatives were going to cut funding, and the Police were going to keep their coverage and levels of activities by better utilisation of their resources. Even when the Police warned that crime would go up with the proposed cuts, the budgets were reduced. The consequence has been an increase in crime. Eventually, the Tories will have an epiphany that if they provide more funding to the Police, they will have more resources to fight crime. They never learn.

Knife crime went down from 2011 to 2015. But in 2017 alone it went up by 22% from 2016, and this was across the country, the 22% equates to just under 40,000 offences. There are many suggestions as to why there has been an increase in knife crime. Government critics have sited reduction in stop and search, closing down of children centres and cuts in the number of Police officers. In England and Wales, there are 21,000 fewer police officers now than there were in 2010 and in that same period council spending on Youth services has fallen by more than £750 million.

Others suggestions relate to drug and gang wars being the reason why youngsters carry knife. Social media is another reason given because these youngsters can have a massive following on platforms like Facebook and with significant followers backing down is not seen as an option.

Mike Jervis, chief executive of the Damilola Taylor Trust, highlights removing the fear that results in youngsters to carry a knife. The Trust provides activities for local youngsters and encourages them to pursue successful careers.

Other than the antics of President Trump when he made his speech to the NRA (who seems to think that knife crime is completely out of control in London), the US gang-related crime is much higher than in the UK and we would do well to see how they have tackled violent crime. In Chicago, the city experienced a considerable reduction in stabbings. The scheme was called CeaseFire, and although it focused on gun crime, it worked for all violent disputes.

The approach has two stages:  the first is to identify people who are encouraging the violence. By managing these individuals, the message to spread violence can be minimised. The second and longer-term step is trying to change the behaviour of whole groups (mainly youth gangs) so that they recognise stabbings are unacceptable.

In Chicago, they set up operation centres to control the message on the street about violence. This was done mainly by former gang members who had status and knowledge of street gangs. The programme also used people to go to hospitals following a stabbing to stop a victim’s friends or family retaliating. The programme was successful as it was found to reduce violence, shooting, in its first year by 67 per cent.

The Police have made much of stop and search to help control knife crime. Stop and search may well assist in identifying weapons and act as a deterrent it has been divisive against specific ethnic communities, it is workforce intensive, creates unnecessary conflict and impinges on our liberty.

I believe that we need to spend more on Youth centres, identify within the community potential culprits and work with them as they did in Chicago. Schools also have a role to play by engaging in prevention early on by focusing on social skills and anger management lessons from a young age.

 

 

 

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarChristopher Haigh 27th Jun - 4:47pm
    @petermartin, our high quality exports to the ROW producing the healthy trade surplus may be due to specialist integration of manufacturing production with our EU...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 27th Jun - 3:38pm
    Just a couple of quotes from this article which puts things into some perspective: "since 2012 there has been a fivefold increase in the surplus...
  • User Avatarpaul barker 27th Jun - 3:28pm
    Brexit moves on to the next stage at 11PM on the 29th of April, after that we need to take a short time to rethink...
  • User AvatarDav 27th Jun - 3:20pm
    The wording of the question is important but can be agreed once the principle is agreed But without knowing what the wording is, how can...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 27th Jun - 3:16pm
    @ Innocent Bystander, " ........a struggling and fragile economy in a fiercely competitive world" Just a couple of points. 1) We aren't that fragile 2)...
  • User AvatarTahir Maher 27th Jun - 3:05pm
    @ Expats and @Peter M - the point I was trying to make is that if there is no deal and the Tories threaten to...