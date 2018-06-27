Brexit: It isn’t all over yet – not by a long way!

Several comments on LibDem Voice last week argued that we’re all too late to stop Brexit: ‘it’s a done deal.’ Except that it’s not: we have a government that still has no clear idea of what future economic relationship it wants to have with the EU after we leave, and no coherent proposals for managing our future borders with the EU. 9 months from the date on which the UK is committed to leaving, Theresa May is holding together a divided Cabinet by endlessly postponing hard decisions that would trigger resignations from one side or another. The odds are rising on a political crisis towards the end of this year, as hard Brexiteers call for Britain to crash out of the EU without a deal, the Prime Minister promotes a formal exit which will leave us still following EU rules for an extended transition period (‘Brexit in Name Only’, or BRINO), and business protests that they lack any guarantees about future rules to encourage investment in Britain.

Remember what No.10 was saying about the timetable a year ago? To manage an orderly exit, we would negotiate a package of measures with the EU by June 2018, to be agreed at the June EU Council. That would allow time for the necessary legislation in the UK, and ratification both here and in other EU states, to be completed before March 29th next year. We are now reaching the June European Council, after months in which David Davis has assured us that the negotiations ‘are making good progress’, and find that there is no package and little attention to Brexit on the agenda. Number 10 is now briefing the media that there may be ‘serious’ negotiations at the October European Council, but that agreement on key issues may be postponed until December.

Several months ago, two Cabinet committees were announced to consider alternative proposals for managing the border. They have hardly ever met, and the government has now admitted that the ‘customs arrangement’ idea is impracticable; the ‘max-fac’ alternative may, however, work when new technology is tried and tested, within the next five years or so. A Cabinet ‘Away-Day’ has now been fixed for next week, to agree on the government’s negotiating objectives finally. But don’t be surprised if it fails to agree on several key issues.

This week several ministers have attacked business leaders for speaking out on Brexit, and multi-nationals for not having enough commitment to Britain’s future. Nothing any business leader has said could have come as a surprise; they have been briefing politicians in private, including the Liberal Democrats, for the past year and more along the same lines. ‘Sources close to Boris Johnson’ have referred to ‘the EU-funded CBI’ – that’s a desperate accusation of bias and conspiracy by the institutional voice of British business.

Neither House of Parliament is busy at present. We should be completing the Customs and Trade Bills, with agriculture and fisheries bills, and more, to follow, and then several hundred Statutory Instruments to set up the domestic agencies to replace the European ones we are leaving and to adopt the domestic law. It’s now too late to manage all that before March 29th, unless Parliament starts to sit six days a week; and there’s an EU Withdrawal (Implementation) Bill promised for after some agreement has been reached but before we leave.

It’s no longer possible to manage all of this in the time remaining. The Prime Minister will, therefore, have to attempt some sort of fudged-up deal, with an extended transition period, and the most critical decisions put off until after we have formally left. Meanwhile, the pound may drop; further, investment will slide lower – and quite possibly a deepening trade confrontation with the Trump Administration will destroy Liam Fox’s illusions about an Anglo-Saxon ‘free trade’ zone. So, it isn’t all over yet – not by a long way!

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.