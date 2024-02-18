A great gain and 2 strong holds in this week’s by-elections

There were a couple of great results in this week’s local government by-elections.

In the Four Marks and Medstead ward of East Hampshire District Council, Roland Richardson held on to the seat with 62.2% of the vote! Thanks to ALDC for compiling the results.

Also in Hertfordshire, Caroline Smith-Wright held the Tring West and Rural ward on Dacorum District Council with an even greater vote share.

DACORUM DC; Tring West & Rural Ward

🔵 Con, , 21.1%, -3.0%

🔴 Lab, , 7.6%, -0.3%

🔶SMITH-WRIGHT, Caroline, LibDem, , 62.7%, +12.8%

🟢 Green, , 8.6%, -9.6%

EAST HAMPSHIRE DC; Four Marks & Medstead

🔶 RICHARDSON, Roland, LibDem, 1212, 62.2%, +11.7%

🔵 Con, 736, 37.8%, -11.7%

Avenue ward in Hull has been the site of many a good scrap between us and Labour over the years. The ward was represented by ALDC’s Abi Bell until she stood down a couple of years ago and in this year’s local elections returned 2 Labour and 1 Lib Dem Councillor.

That changed on Thursday when Rhiannon Beeson took a seat from Labour:

KINGSTON-UPON-HULL UA; Avenue

🔶 BEESON, Rhiannon, LibDem, 45.7%, +4,3%

🔵 Con, 1.7, -1.3%

🟢 Green, 7.6%, +7.6%

🔘 Ind, 5.3%, +5.3%

🔴 Lab, 39.7%,-8.7%

And thanks to Susan Jay for standing for us and making sure people had the chance to vote Lib Dem in the Rhos ward of Neath Port Talbot

Lab, 137, 14.5%, -30.9%

🔶 JAY, Susan Helen, LibDem, 60, +6.3%, +6.3%

🟢 Green, 15, 1.6%, +1.6%

🟩 Plaid, 242, 25.5%, -29.1%

🔘 Ind, 494, 52.1%, +52.1%

Elsewhere, the two parliamentary by-elections have taken up most of the headlines. The Wellingborough and Kingswood seats were not great prospects for us, but we did have excellent candidates in Andrew Brown and Ana Savage Gunn. We lost our deposits, but that happens in seats where we are not in competition. These were not the same kind of places as the four by-election seats we have gained in this Parliament.

We will have done valuable work in both seats to help boost our local election chances.

One very concerning thing is that the Conservatives might have hung on in Kingswood if Reform hadn’t stood, although in Wellingborough Labour had a much bigger margin.

It is horribly disappointing to see such a right wing, populist party gain such a high vote. The result in Kingswood shows that if Reform lets the Tories off the hook as its predecessor the Brexit Party did in 2019, the result could be much closer than we hope. There is no room for any kind of complacency from anyone who wants the Tories out of office.

The full result in Kingswood was:

Damien Egan Labour 11,176 44.9% +11.5% since 2019

Sam Bromiley Conservative 8,675 34.9% -21.4% since 2019

Rupert James Graham Lowe Reform UK 2,578 10.4% +10.4% since 2019

Lorraine Antoinette Francis Green Party 1,450 5.8% +3.4% since 2019

Andrew Charles Brown Liberal Democrat 861 3.5% -3.4%

Nicholas David Wood UK Independence Party 129 0.5% 0.5%

And in Wellingborough:

Gen Kitchen Labour 13,844 45.9% +19.3% since 2019

Helen Jane Harrison Conservative 7,408 24.6% -37.7% since 2019

Ben Habib Reform UK 3,919 13.0% +13% since 2019

Ana Savage Gunn Liberal Democrat 1,422 4.7% -3.2% since 2019

Marion Eileen Turner-Hawes No description 1,115 3.7% +3.7% since 2019

Will Morris Green Party 1,020 3.4% -0.1% since 2019

Kev Watts Independent 533 1.8% +1.8% since 2019

Alex Merola Britain First 477 1.6% +1.6% since 2019

Nick The Flying Brick Official Monster Raving Loony Party 217 0.7% +0.7% since 2019

Andre Pyne-Bailey Independent 172 0.6% +0.6% since 2019

Ankit Love Jknpp Jay Mala Post-Mortem No description 18 0.1% +0.1% since 2019

Our candidates will have had to basically put their lives on hold to represent the party, doing media interviews and campaigning. We owe them and the teams flying the Lib Dem flag so much gratitude. Neither of them should ever have to buy a drink for themselves at Conference ever again.

The next by-election is Rochdale, rarely out of the headlines this week, on Leap Year Day. This has been full of drama with lots of entirely preventable problems on Labour’s part and the Green candidate stepping aside as well because of problematic social media posts. We are represented by Iain Donaldson who told Rochdale online:

The people of Rochdale have been hammered by the double whammy of a cost of living crisis and an NHS on its knees. This disastrous Conservative government has utterly failed our area and they need to be held to account. Locally, Labour have also taken people for granted because they just don’t listen. I’ll be a strong voice for Rochdale, listening to local people and getting real action for them. It is vital that the people of Rochdale are represented with a voice that will take our community’s issues right to the heart of Parliament and force ministers to address their concerns. That is what my campaign will be focused on as I fight for every vote.

Iain was endorsed by former Lib Dem MP Rowen:

I’m delighted that Iain, an experienced local campaigner, has been chosen as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Rochdale. After years of a failed Conservative government Rochdale needs a fresh start. Iain with his energy and experience will give us that.

The prospect of George Galloway in the Commons again is not a happy one.

I feel for Paul Waugh, who stepped aside from his job at the I to try and get the Labour nomination. However, even if Labour manages to hang on, it seems unlikely that they would give the whip to their candidate and so will need another candidate for the General Election.

While this week’s parliamentary by-elections were never going to provide us with our moment to shine, the fact that we are winning well in campaigns against the Conservatives and Labour should reassure us that where we put the effort in we can get great results.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings