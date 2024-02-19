Welcome to my day: 19 February 2024

It’s been a slightly depressing week in some ways, and promising in others.

Two by-elections saw crushing defeats for the Conservatives, which I think would generally be seen as a “good thing”, even if we weren’t the winners. In truth, it was hard to see a scenario where we would be – in both Kingswood and Wellingborough we’ve been a long way adrift even in relatively good years – and 2024 isn’t that good. There’s an increasing clear sense that voters just want to see the Conservatives gone, and will vote for whoever is seen as most likely to achieve that.

And now the Conservatives can give us all a preview of what will happen after a crushing General Election defeat (if that comes to pass), as they fight like rats in a sack for whatever cause floats their boat this week. Should they respond to Reform’s vote by moving even further to the right, or can relatively centre-right MPs move the Party back towards the centre? We kind of know who’ll win that argument, given that supposed One Nation Tories have folded at every key moment, and can only hope that, if they do veer rightwards, their demonstrable incompetence will prevent too much damage to our society.

It is, occasionally, hard to credit that we have a sister party in Russia, and even harder to do so when you consider how brave you have to be to oppose the Putin regime. But Yabloko continue to operate, maintain a social media presence, and attempt to hold the Government to account. And Alexey Navalny’s death at the hands of Putin’s goons demonstrates exactly what the risks are to anyone opposing a brutal, authoritarianism regime.

The ongoing response, arresting anyone laying flowers to mark Navalny’s death, is proof if proof were needed that Putin is not going to go quietly or at all, if he can help it, so it seems obvious that he will need to be resisted by the liberal democracies with, or without, the United States if need be. That means supporting Ukraine by supplying arms, training and key infrastructure. Using frozen Russian assets to do that seems like the obvious route, especially given that foreign investments and assets in Russia are either already seized or so will be.

One odd thing though was Tucker Carlson’s interview with Putin. Odd, because Carlson appears to have signed up to be an apologist for the Russian leadership yet presided over a truly bizarre interview in which viewers were given a rambling historical justification for a massively expanded Russian Empire. Hardly the way to reassure the Baltic States, or the Central Asian or Caucasus states that their boundaries are secure going forward. A former Mongolian President offered possibly the best response though…

https://x.com/elbegdorj/status/1756818696700657935?s=46&t=XnCxlgeW8CvCxo3KZJE-5A

And what has the world come to when American conservatives become fanboys for a Russian dictator?

Finally, Rochdale. As an advertisement for our democracy, it probably lacks something but I hesitate to condemn either the Greens or Labour. There but for the grace of God, etc, etc. as no political party can guarantee that their candidate approval process is 100% perfect. We don’t have the means to police every action that a party activist takes and instead rely on their honesty. If that fails, ordinary members have a responsibility to call out behaviour that transgresses our values and principles. If one were to fault Labour for anything, it is that ordinary members heard the comments that got their prospective candidate into trouble and did nothing.

It does mean that Iain Donaldson finds himself with an opportunity that nobody envisaged even a week ago, but it may be too late to fully take advantage. We’ll see how the Party responds over the next ten days…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.