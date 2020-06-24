A Green Revolution is the recovery plan we need

Too many political leaders would let us sleepwalk into a global catastrophe.

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump have never cared about the climate emergency. They will trash world agreements in favour of pursuing their dangerous ideologies and serve only those with vested interests in oil and coal.

But despite this, I’m an optimist.

I’ve taken on Conservatives in government before – and won for our environment. As Secretary of State for Climate Change I oversaw the near quadrupling of Britain’s renewable energy, I smashed the monopoly of the ‘Big 6’ companies on the energy market, and I saw the creation of 250,000 of new green jobs in all corners of the UK.

As Liberal Democrats, we owe it to our children and grandchildren to fight for our planet. Future generations must inherit a world where everyone can breathe clean air, where making the green choice is a natural choice, and where our reliance on dirty fossil fuels is a distant memory. We need a Green Revolution.

And part one of that Green Revolution starts now as we recover from COVID-19.

This is what my Green Recovery Plan will deliver.

Launched last week in The Guardian, my plans for £150 billion of additional investment over the next three years will create new green jobs and tackle the climate emergency. It’s the recovery plan we need to rejuvenate our economy and protect and enhance our environment.

Here’s my plan in 5 simple steps for a green recovery:

Move to at least 80% renewable energy by 2030.

Insulate every home by 2030, creating jobs, ending fuel poverty and lowering fuel bills.

End the sale of petrol & diesel cars by 2030, and massively expand our electric vehicle network.

Restore our natural environment with a rewilding programme, including tree-planting and new air quality standards.

A green jobs guarantee, with training and a national living wage for anyone wanting to work on green projects.

Local government also has a critical role to play as well as the national government.

Every week as Acting Leader, I hear of another great green initiative from a Liberal Democrat Council or a Liberal Democrat Councillor. I’m clear that a recovery plan for our Party starts with our strength – our local government base. The more Liberal Democrat Councillors we elect – the greener and stronger our society will be.

But it’s not just government who need to lead this Green Revolution. Business needs to play its part too – it needs to be easy for consumers to make green choices.

As Secretary of State, I made this happen in the energy sector, but there is much more that could be done, starting with the banks. I spoke to CityAm this week about my plans for the UK banking sector to offer everyone the opportunity to have a green bank account – the funds from which would invest only in green technologies and the green economy.

You shouldn’t need to be a financial expert to find an account where your money is invested in the green economy.

I have ambitious plans and practical ideas for the Liberal Democrats and the role we can play in safeguarding the environment. But I want to hear your ideas too.

So I’ve designed a short survey for you to put your ideas to me.

You can find the survey here https://voteed.typeform.com/to/INgB8mjn

* Ed Davey is the MP for Kingston & Surbiton and Acting co-Leader of the Liberal Democrats