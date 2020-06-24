A Green Revolution is the recovery plan we need

Too many political leaders would let us sleepwalk into a global catastrophe.
Boris Johnson and Donald Trump have never cared about the climate emergency. They will trash world agreements in favour of pursuing their dangerous ideologies and serve only those with vested interests in oil and coal.
But despite this, I’m an optimist.
I’ve taken on Conservatives in government before – and won for our environment. As Secretary of State for Climate Change I oversaw the near quadrupling of Britain’s renewable energy, I smashed the monopoly of the ‘Big 6’ companies on the energy market, and I saw the creation of 250,000 of new green jobs in all corners of the UK.
As Liberal Democrats, we owe it to our children and grandchildren to fight for our planet. Future generations must inherit a world where everyone can breathe clean air, where making the green choice is a natural choice, and where our reliance on dirty fossil fuels is a distant memory. We need a Green Revolution.
And part one of that Green Revolution starts now as we recover from COVID-19.
This is what my Green Recovery Plan will deliver.
Launched last week in The Guardian, my plans for £150 billion of additional investment over the next three years will create new green jobs and tackle the climate emergency. It’s the recovery plan we need to rejuvenate our economy and protect and enhance our environment.
Here’s my plan in 5 simple steps for a green recovery:
- Move to at least 80% renewable energy by 2030.
- Insulate every home by 2030, creating jobs, ending fuel poverty and lowering fuel bills.
- End the sale of petrol & diesel cars by 2030, and massively expand our electric vehicle network.
- Restore our natural environment with a rewilding programme, including tree-planting and new air quality standards.
- A green jobs guarantee, with training and a national living wage for anyone wanting to work on green projects.
Local government also has a critical role to play as well as the national government.
Every week as Acting Leader, I hear of another great green initiative from a Liberal Democrat Council or a Liberal Democrat Councillor. I’m clear that a recovery plan for our Party starts with our strength – our local government base. The more Liberal Democrat Councillors we elect – the greener and stronger our society will be.
But it’s not just government who need to lead this Green Revolution. Business needs to play its part too – it needs to be easy for consumers to make green choices.
As Secretary of State, I made this happen in the energy sector, but there is much more that could be done, starting with the banks. I spoke to CityAm this week about my plans for the UK banking sector to offer everyone the opportunity to have a green bank account – the funds from which would invest only in green technologies and the green economy.
You shouldn’t need to be a financial expert to find an account where your money is invested in the green economy.
I have ambitious plans and practical ideas for the Liberal Democrats and the role we can play in safeguarding the environment. But I want to hear your ideas too.
So I’ve designed a short survey for you to put your ideas to me.
You can find the survey here https://voteed.typeform.com/to/INgB8mjn
* Ed Davey is the MP for Kingston & Surbiton and Acting co-Leader of the Liberal Democrats
I am concerned that the first three questions of the survey are names and email address, with no sign of any privacy policy or GDPR statement. Collecting this data may well be legitimate, but until it’s explained what it will be used for, doing so is illegal. Sorry Ed.
@Simon Oliver
The privacy policy, etc, is given at the end of the (somewhat long) survey – see section 19, if you get that far!
I not sure how to articulate this post and I am one of the many old white members of the party, re Layla Moran, but I am disappointed that all the candidates seem to think the only policy that matters is the environment, it is important but this country is in a mess from the top down and is in urgent need of reform in all areas of government and it needs challenging right now. I fear this government, with the help of a supportive media, will get away with it’s abysmal handling of the pandemic crisis and other scandals that have come light recently. Perhaps I am completely out of touch with the party and should retire gracefully.
Whilst the coalition did good things re “free” solar panels and insulation they didn’t quite reform the energy companies in a way that supported the foregoing, such as getting rid of standing charges, allowing energy meters to run backwards when solar panels were fitted (so the owner always gets credited with the power generated) and having a much lower energy rate for low users (the energy co’s able to recover their money by higher charges for high users)… but the complete mess the Conservatives later made of the sector does illustrate how well the LibDems did.
Here’s the problem at the moment, apart from the above, electric cars and motorcycles are much more expensive than their petrol rivals so even if range is not a problem people are reluctant to buy them, especially as batteries tend to be outclassed by tech advances almost as soon as the vehicles are sold. Time will solve this but do we have enough time? Govn investment in this sector will almost certainly be wasted money as the tech mavens move the game forward at a rate that govn’s can’t respond to. Allowing new electric car co’s to be free of all taxes and most labour laws would not be to LibDem tastes, I’d guess, but is probably the only way they would bother with the UK.
Where are the LibDem’s on the Rolls Royce mini nuclear reactor concept, is it green or just a potential nuclear bomb spread to multiple sites all over the UK?
I share Barry Lofty’s view that green issues are not the only policy that matters. The economy is in a mess and has to be the first priority.
I also find it of concern that Ed Davey mentions the banking sector. Their influence on government policy is to a large extent what has got us into this mess.
The environment, hey? As they say; “everyone wants to go back to nature; but nobody wants to go on foot”.
With the great panacea of public transport under threat from the current virus and cost of switching to electric vehicles stymied by price, range and lack of recharging infrastructure a target of 2030 to get rid of diesel and petrol cars is a tad ambitious to my mind.
Yes, we do need to clean up our world; but we also need give a thought to ways of earning our living in this even more uncertain future that is staring us in the face.
Renewable energy is a costly, failed experiment. It has huge connection costs, grid stabilisation costs, recycling costs, and maintenance costs, especially offshore. Turbines have a short operational life compared with conventional generators. Companies only invest in this nonsense because of the ridiculous contracts that pay out even if the turbine is stopped and the lucrative subsidies. There is now a thriving industry engaged in what is known as subsidy harvesting.
So called levelized costs leave out much of these expenses including the biggest one of all, conventional power generation must continue in the background to replace up to 100% of renewables in order to guarantee continued supply.
So what will provide the extra electricity for the millions new cars in the green dream? Where will the Neodymium, Dysprosium and Cobalt needed for the batteries be found? Such supplies currently do not exist in any market on the planet. The green dream is a fantasy but let us not be deterred by reality.