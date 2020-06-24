After the crisis – Developing a clear vision for Liberalism

The salient finding of Dorothy Thornhill’s excellent report on the 2019 election is that Liberal Democrats lacked an overarching vision and purpose.
Her report finds that “Feedback at all levels of the party … described a lack of clarity in what we stood for and what we would do in power, beyond stopping Brexit. There is still a fundamental belief, indeed passion, for the sentiment expressed in the preamble to the constitution, but this has not been turned into a vision and strategy which guides the whole organisation.”
The current emergency opens a chance to develop a vision that can guide the whole party and provide a narrative for voters to follow. Robert Brown and I try to show the way forward in our new essay “After the Crisis”, now available to read on the Social Liberal Forum website.
In the depth of the Second World War, Liberal thinkers such as Beveridge and Keynes were working on designing a better society after the conflict. We argue that a similar approach is needed now and that the LibDem leadership should establish panels of independent but liberal-minded thinkers to address ten broad questions about building a better Britain. This work needs to be done speedily, so as not to waste the opportunity that is now before us.Our questions include
- What opportunities exist for new lifestyles that better enable people to develop their potential?
- How can we deliver a more Liberal, more equitable, more sustainable society where fundamental rights to food, decent housing, medicine, basic income and full opportunity in life are guaranteed – a new Social Contract between government and people?
- How can we re-shape the economy so that it serves the interests of social justice and rests to a greater extent on productive work?
- Our new economic system must recognise the interconnectedness of the world. What is the correct balance between internationalism and localism?
- How can we ensure that the costs of paying for the crisis are met fairly, with those who have the broadest shoulders bearing the greatest load?
- Why is no effective action taken against money laundering, people trafficking, sex trading, and wholesale drug import and distribution? How can we drive the dark economy out of business?
Our ten questions are not an exhaustive survey of all the issues that will face us when the emergency is past, but we believe they represent a strong beginning. Our essay is intended to be a living document, and we welcome ideas that can help us to strengthen and widen its scope. In particular, we offer it to local parties as a topic for lockdown discussions by Zoom and other means. Several local parties have already held such talks, and have fed new ideas into our process.
Most of all, we hope our essay will lay the foundations for a new Liberal vision and narrative for the party. We have sent it to each of the leadership contenders and await their responses. The party’s recent history shows that we prosper when we generate and communicate radical new ideas. Still, we fail when we attempt to triangulate a stance in relation to the other parties.
We win when we are seen to be radical and different, as we were under the leadership of Paddy Ashdown and Charles Kennedy. This essay aims to help discussions that will lead to a new vision and success for the party. We urge members to read it and use it as a basis for local discussion, and we welcome further considered thought.
* Nigel Lindsay is a former Liberal councillor in Aberdeen and a longtime activist in the party, but consider himself an internationalist first and foremost.
The first thing we need is a vision. If we cannot, or do not, think for ourselves then maybe this proposal for UK from the EU would help
1. Pursue fiscal policies aimed at achieving
– prudent medium-term fiscal positions and
– ensuring debt sustainability,
– while enhancing investment.
Strengthen the resilience of the health system.
2. Ensure the adequacy and coverage of the social protection system to provide
– support for all and
– in particular those most affected by the crisis.
3. Foster
– innovation and support human capital development.
4. Front-load
– mature public investment projects (hospitals, Climate, EVs) and
– promote private investment to foster the economic recovery.
5. Focus investment on
– the Green and Digital transition, in particular on
— housing,
— clean and efficient production and
— use of energy,
— sustainable EV transport infrastructures and
— high speed broadband networks.
“not an exhaustive survey of all the issues that will face us when the emergency is past”
Well, there’s the thing. CoVID won’t be past. Just like Brexit won’t be “got done”.
The big issues in 5 years time will be CoVID and Brexit.
The Dark Economy undermines the rule of Law. Trafficking gangs use our towns and cities with impunity e.g. pop-up brothels, drug-dealing and money-laundering. Adopting the Nordic Model, a law used in Sweden, Iceland, France, Ireland and Canada can decimate this activity. We must explore this policy.
The essay of Nigel and Robert is impressively far-reaching and itself an inspiring vision, so I would recommend everyone to read it. The specific idea of setting up panels to go into questions in depth is one I hope will be quickly followed up. Immediately, however, our leadership will have the chance of backing a vision and purpose for our party in accepting the proposal for development of a new Social Contract between government and people, which will tackle the acute social ills of our time, including poverty, poor health and social care provision, homelessness, inadequate skills training and unemployment. With the new ravages of the health crisis, and the impending problems of Brexit, we surely need to adopt this overarching theme and develop the strategy to implement it, with the backing of the expert panels Nigel and Robert propose.
As someone who first joined the Liberal Party in 1962, and many years later endured the erosion of the radical social liberalism which was so distinctive of the party up to 2007, it is refreshing to read Nigel and Robert’s essay on a pathway forward.
One of the distinctive achievements of Jo Grimond back in the 50/60’s when I first joined, and which led to a revival of Liberalism for my generation, was to tap into the talents of the very best brains to create a well thought out pallet of progressive policies on which to base a revival. Nigel and Robert have set such an agenda again and they deserve congratulation.
I hope both the two remaining LEADERSHIP CONTENDERS can engage with Nigel and Robert’s agenda to re-energise the party. If they don’t there are plenty of groups outside the party – such as the Scottish Greens – who will. Failure to engage could be a very final curtain. Liberal ideas will never die, but a party which ought to be the vehicle for them could.