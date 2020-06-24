Move Forward Together

In the aftermath of this crisis, our country has an opportunity to change.

Watch video here

And we must change. Going back to normal means continuing to damage our planet. It means entrenching educational inequalities before a child even steps foot in a classroom. Treating people differently because of the colour of their skin, and prioritising GDP over wellbeing.

Change is in the air; no matter where you go, you can feel it. Communities are coming together to help those in need. More and more young people making their voices heard on climate change. And when you turn on the news, you see statues of slave owners and supremacists finally coming down.

This is a once in a generation chance. We must be brave and use this energy to be better; to build the society that we want to see. The Liberal Democrats, and progressive ideas must be at the forefront of this.

At the heart of my leadership campaign is a vision to make this happen.

As a teacher, before I went into politics, I know the difference that a world-class education can make. And I know how we’re currently falling short. We need to reimagine how education works, starting with the early years. Children from all backgrounds should be able to enter schooling on a level playing field. We will empower our teachers to design a world-leading curriculum with a greater emphasis on allowing our children to be ready to take on the world – not their next exam. Moreover education isn’t just for young people. Under my plans, adults will have access to first-class retraining.

On the climate crisis, we must be braver. Britain shouldn’t just be carbon-neutral; it should be carbon-negative. We can achieve this by investing in green and affordable public transport, by using market forces to incentivise the purchasing of electric cars and the scrapping of polluting diesels and by guaranteeing that every single spending decision is taken with the environment in mind. We must champion biodiversity and green spaces – make it clear that everyone has the right to breathe clean air. And we will transform former industrial heartlands across the UK into world-leading hubs of green technology.

My plan for the economy will put people first. Whether that’s ensuring that everyone can live in dignity by introducing a Universal Basic Income or by stopping the emphasis on unsustainable growth – instead focusing on putting people’s wellbeing first. We must properly invest in our key public services. And then fight so that the heroes who deliver them are never let down again.

In order to move our country forward, we must move our Party forward too. We need to win again so we can deliver for the communities we represent. I have a plan to rebuild our campaigning strength across the country and build trust in our Party through better living our values of diversity and inclusion.

If we seize this moment, we can build a society that we’re proud of. If you agree, please join the hundreds of members who have successfully nominated me today, and together, we can move our Party and our country forward.

* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon