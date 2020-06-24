Putting the Lib Dems in danger of being more successful

Following the Thornhill Report, I propose that a good way to formulate remedies for the many problems identified is to draw parallels between how we apply our principles to UK reform, and how we apply such principles in running our party.

The party has always supported decentralisation, holding that decisions should be taken at a level as close to those affected as practically feasible (a COVID-19 lesson!).

By contrast, the Report explains that the party had succumbed to the temptations of increasing centralised control; applying top-down decisions hidden behind the bureaucratic fog.

In contrast to principles of openness and transparency, decision-making became opaque and secretive.

By contrast with the party’s ‘strength in diversity’ principle, the Report describes a clique of people at the top who all agreed over a narrow range of tangential issues. Contrary to core liberal principles of openness to new ideas and challenges to the status quo, the party was closed to new thinking, defensive and impenetrable.

The party has always stood against corruption, supporting the rule-of-law, with clearly defined roles and functions. However, the Report describes overlapping responsibilities and fudging of relative roles of President, CEO and Leader. In policymaking, the distinction between member representatives, and ‘experts’ were not made, ignoring conflicts of interests rules.

The picture over democratic principles was even more difficult.

The party is strongly critical of tokenistic democracy, where ‘controlled’ elections merely ‘legitimise’ regimes. The party holds that it’s society’s job to change the government, not vice versa.

However, in elections to LibDem governing bodies, over 90% of party members did NOT vote! Worse, this process was regarded as legitimate, in contrast (e.g.) to the party’s criticisms of the 2016 EU referendum.

If we believe such liberal-democratic principles are good for the country, we should apply them to ourselves, and reform accordingly, for example:

1. GOVERNANCE should be transformed by local parties and regions electing representatives to a central governing body; reflecting diversity, with sub-committees to deal with complexities (i.e. banning obscure non-transparent bodies and the ‘ex-offcio game’).

2. POLICYMAKING should be improved with ‘standing committees’ of volunteer experts problem-solving on key topics (health, education, environment etc.), overseen by an elected body of regional representatives addressing; prioritisation, policymaking ‘best practice’, tracking Conference-approved policies, appointments, and conflicts of interest.

3. SENIOR ROLES should be clarified. The Leader should focus on parliament, ‘competitive policy and strategy’ and messaging with the public. The elected President should focus on membership, party organisation, diversity and implementation of party strategy internally. A paid Secretary-General should be responsible for staffing, finances and fundraising, processes and IT.

4. STRUCTURES should shift, so that local parties, supported by regions, should be the basic ‘autonomous units’ of the party. HQ functions should be a service to regions and local parties and not vice versa. (i.e. no more ‘please work harder for me’ emails). Problem-solving among local parties, and development of moribund/small local parties, should be key tasks of regions.

5. The key CULTURAL change should be that the party should be outward, not inward, looking. The longer-term cultural change pursuit should be a party seeing itself more humbly as a ‘problem-solving’ service to the public, via liberal-democratic principles, (away from ‘changing society’ and finger-wagging the recidivist voter !!)

Such reforms, or similar, may address any tendency to hide our principles under a bushel.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is a member of the Lib Dem Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).