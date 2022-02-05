A key internal party reform built from liberal principles

The seventeenth century had a big impact on British liberal thinking. In response to unrepresentative and unaccountable monarchical government, liberal thinkers developed a strong focus on dispersing power so that it was not all held by one individual, opening those who do hold power up to scrutiny and accountability – and in choosing those in power through election. They might not straight away have got to modern standards in all these areas – slight understatement! – but these fundamental principles remain central to how liberals and Liberal Democrats view power, society and government today.

So – fast forward three and a half centuries, and what does all this mean for how Liberal Democrats actually organise themselves in the twenty first century? The challenge from the Thornhill review of our governance arrangements, combined with a wider general sense that perhaps the party’s board at 41 does seem to be rather on the large size, means that proposals to change this are coming to this spring conference. The consultation exercise on them sent this message pretty clearly too. So how does this proposal measure up against these basic liberal principles about the organisation of power?

Let’s start first with the test of democratic election. The proposed new-size Board would have sixteen members, all except four elected directly by party members. (The Leader, President and Vice President elected by all members; the Scottish party convenor and Welsh President, councillor representative, and chair of the Young Liberals elected by all party members in those groups; the FCC chair and FPC vice chair elected initially by all members and then additionally by their colleagues on those committees to the chair / vice chair roles; and three others directly elected. The four elected indirectly, each by a committee of themselves elected party members, are the Chair of the English Party, and Chairs of the Finance (FFRC), Elections (FCEC) and People (FPDC) committees).

Secondly – scrutiny and accountability. Among the options coming to Conference are two different possibilities for new committees specifically to hold the new smaller Board to account (either a “scrutiny committee” of about twenty or a “party council” of about forty) – as well as an option for it being accountable directly Conference. Conference will choose one of these scrutiny and accountability mechanisms.

And finally, how about not centralising power all in one place? The authors of our party’s constitution have clearly always had this one carefully in mind! The constitution sets out how responsibility for different areas within the federal party should sit in different places. The three ‘senior’ party committees (Board, conference, policy) are all directly by party members to hold responsibility in those areas. This is surely broadly how we want to see it: I can’t imagine Conference approving a change for, say, the Federal Board to directly run party conference. Further key areas such as campaigns and finance (and our international relations) have long had specialist committees to bring greater expertise and attention than they would get at the full board – as well as the relatively new arrival of the people development committee (which in my own view has a perhaps little understood but really important role in supporting, understanding and making the most of our most important resource). And all this is still at the UK-wide level, before our federalist instincts have led us quite rightly to embody power independently at the national, regional and local levels. There is plenty of dispersal of power in the Liberal Democrats.

In fact amongst all this dispersal, the challenge is to make sure that the Board is not just ‘another committee’ sitting alongside all these other ones. As a party we need it to play the essential role of pulling this all together, so that all these disparate parts are moving in the same direction towards a common goal, not just in their own silos doing their own good work but in an unco-ordinated way.

This is not just a theoretical problem! From my own experience leading one of these committees it is very clear indeed to me that one of our biggest problems has long been all our different moving parts not relating to each other. The Thornhill report clearly agreed with this analysis, as do others who have actually tried to operate in this system. The 2016 party reforms made some progress here, for the first time bringing the chairs of other committees into the Board’s fold, to help get all the committees pointed in the same direction. For example in my own case, linking up policy to the party’s board and strategy, it’s clear that this has made a very real difference, with the party’s policy-making structures much more involved in and supportive of the party’s wider political needs than has ever been the case. The chairs of FCC, and the finance and elections committees are absolutely key roles within the party and it is exceptionally difficult to justify them not being part of its board – if we do really want that to be the key decision-making point. We need to go further on this kind of co-ordination, rather than backwards, and ensure the new Board is even more successful in pointing our many diverse parts in the same direction, rather than just being (as I’m afraid it much too often was, in the days of the pre-2016 Federal Executive) “just another committee”.

So I think the proposal coming to spring conference measures up against these core liberal principles pretty well. Clearly, it would be possible to put a different membership in it – there are many other extremely important groups and roles in the party who certainly have a strong case to be there. This is a large part of the reason we currently have a board of 41 members! And why a theme of this consultation process has been many contributions being “16 members is still too many…and we just need to add post x”! And no doubt we will spend some time playing Fantasy Lib Dem Board Composition!

But overall the proposal seems about right to me. It is very difficult to think of other any other organisation – from a local party or AO to a global charity or company – which tries to have an actual effective board of more than forty managing the organisation (as distinct from playing a wider ‘party council’-type role).

Having settled the rules about composing the Board, much the most important thing is that we get the right people filling those roles – reflecting all the party’s diversity, insights, commitment and talent. Virtually all those who do will be elected by party members in the next elections towards the end of this year. Despite a widespread perception, their holders tend to change fairly often – almost all the current holders have been in post for just a year or two – so there will be plenty of opportunities. These are critical roles – and it’s worth saying too, in most cases take on a huge amount of responsibility and hard work. Would you like to stand – for the board, the federal policy committee, conference committee, international relations committee or others?

In the meantime – I hope spring conference has great debates before selecting some of the options and putting in place an improved structure to learn the lessons of the past, help us tackle our challenges effectively together, and succeed in making a real difference to people’s lives.

* Jeremy Hargreaves is a vice chair of Federal Policy Committee and the Federal Board.