A Message from the Young Liberals’ executive: Get involved!

The Young Liberals is not a perfect organisation – there, we said it – from its lack of institutional memory to the difficulties it’s faced in gaining better representation amongst young professionals, there are many things that could be improved about the organisation.

This being said, it’s been encouraging to see many use the platform of Lib Dem Voice to suggest ways the organisation could change and improve. This clearly shows that many people really care about YL and to these people, and to anyone else reading who meets our membership criteria, we have one message. Please, get involved!

We’ve recently launched a pilot of free opt-in memberships of YL for those aged between 26 and 30 so even more people are able to get involved if they so wish and we are holding our first entirely online conference next month which you can sign up to here. We are really excited to still be able to put on a conference this year and have seen a record number of policy submissions. YL conference is the main decision-making body for the organisation and provides a great opportunity to make and amend policy, undertake training, and propose amendments to our constitution to improve the way that YL is run.

Going forward, our annual elections will be happening in the autumn, where all posts are up for grabs. This includes positions on the federal executive alongside our regional chairs and state executives. In the previous elections there was a lot of continuity – however, we encourage new applicants and would very much like to see more contested positions, ensuring a healthy discussion can occur regarding our priorities for the year ahead.

In the meantime, if there’s a particular idea you are really passionate about driving forward or if you simply have a question about the way the organisation is run or its activities, we would always welcome you to get in touch with the relevant member of the federal executive via email or drop us a message via our Facebook page – while we can’t promise that we’ll be able to action every single idea or suggestion put forward, we can promise that we’re happy to listen to them and we really do encourage you to get in touch.

And finally, as a final bit of housekeeping, if you haven’t already, please do join our Facebook group and our discord where you can post and interact with other members of the young liberals (just remember to answer the joining questions when you sign up!). Finally, if you’re not already receiving emails from us, please get in touch with our communications officer and let him know, so you can stay up to date with the latest developments in all that is YL.

* This post comes from the Young Liberals Executive