Donald Trump is the most dangerous threat to western democracy this century…but not for the reasons you may think

Donald Trump is a dangerous President.

That’s not an especially controversial statement to make outside of his own social media support bubble. In fact, Donald Trump is so obviously ineffective, anti-intellectual and corrupt that the fact he managed to get elected to the highest office in the democratic world is something of an impressive achievement.

Trusting someone who has so little diplomatic tact with the nuclear football is… undesirable – and it is indeed a scary prospect – but the reality is that the USA is fairly well-protected against a President so stupid that they accidentally start a nuclear war. Trump’s rule has been awful for the domestic good of the USA, but the chances of him directly being responsible for the apocalypse are, thankfully, fairly low.

To understand what makes Donald Trump quite so dangerous you have to look a long way past his own, partially-walled borders, as well as back in time. The Cold War is not ancient history. I’m lucky – I am 28, born soon after the Berlin Wall fell and at a time when hope for a peaceful future was high; but 28 (despite how it can feel in the company of the Young Liberals sometimes) is young, and the reality of those days is living memory for huge numbers of people across the globe.

Think about who the real adversaries to Western democracy are today, and you see they are the same authoritarian communist states as the threats of the 70s and 80s: Russia, China, North Korea. Aside from the latter they look remarkably different now on the surface, but the power-first philosophy is much the same. China is most likely behind the cyberattacks currently ongoing in Australia and Russia, only two years ago, launched an assassination with an illegal chemical weapon on the city where I live, with such disregard for the civilian population that a massive amount of it was found four months later, in a bin. A civilian, Dawn Sturgess from Amesbury, was killed. The BBC recently dramatised the incident.

Liberals in the West have two very different, but not mutually exclusive, reactions to Donald Trump: horror and humour. The things he says are awful, but they are also funny because it’s so objectively ridiculous to us that that man is President of the United States. He’s just. So. Wrong…

But stop and think for a second what Donald Trump looks like to someone your age, living in Russia. If you’re, say, over 45, that Russian version of you grew up being fed propaganda about a callous “democratic” capitalist world led by idiotic, offensive men with suitcases full of cash that looked an awful lot like Donald Trump. If you’re closer to my age, the Russian version of yourself grew up with a hope for a more peaceful future with the West, only to see that maybe what your parents were told all those years ago was right all along. And unlike us, those versions of us in Russia, or China, or North Korea, have no freedom to learn for themselves how unusual this time is in our history – their regimes control and censor any media they may consume. It only says about us what they want it to say. To these people Trump is not ridiculous, he is everything they were warned about.

Donald Trump isn’t scary because of anything about Donald Trump. Donald Trump is scary because of what Vladimir Putin will use him for within his own country. Defeating him in November’s election is just as much about beating The Vlad as beating The Donald.

* Paul Sayers is a long-standing party campaigner and was most recently an organiser in South Gloucestershire up to 2019.