22 June 2020 – today’s press release

By | Mon 22nd June 2020 - 10:30 pm

Lib Dems: Vulnerable people who cannot return to work must get sick pay

Responding to the daily press conference, where the Health Secretary made an announcement to relax the guidance to all those shielding, Liberal Democrat Health, Care and Well-being Spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

The announcement from the Health Secretary will be welcome news to all those who have been shielding over the past few months during the pandemic. Whilst this has been crucial for their physical health, we cannot underestimate the toll this has taken on their well-being and mental health.

It’s vital the Government ensures that everything is in place to help all those who have been shielding as they begin to return towards a more normal life. Extremely vulnerable people who cannot return to work safely must continue to be supported through Statutory Sick Pay – and the Government must increase the rate significantly so they can afford to stay safe. We must ensure no one is left behind.

Whilst the Government continue to dither and delay on implementing test, trace and isolate, the relaxation of lockdown will carry considerable risks. It is crucial for us all, especially those shielding, that this is solved as otherwise we risk a second peak of coronavirus which will endanger the more vulnerable in our society the most.

