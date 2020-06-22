Liberal Democrats mark Windrush Day

To mark Windrush Day today, Lib Dem Vice President Isabelle Parasram talks about why this day is significant for her.
My parents were a part of The #WindrushGeneration. Like many others, they came to the UK from Trinidad & Tobago in the 1960s.
Here, I speak about why #WindrushDay2020 is significant for me.
And – more importantly – why it's significant for British society as a whole.@LDCRE1 pic.twitter.com/tiGk1D1EMB
The acting leader had this to say:
Today is #WindrushDay2020, a reminder of the amazing contribution the Windrush generation have made, and continued fight for justice that so many of them face.
There is so much that the Govt still need to do to set right the terrible errors they made. https://t.co/Wadya5B74F
Other Lib Dem Parliamentarians marked the event
I have been trying all day to find adequate words to express my disappointment over how the #Windrush generation and their families have been treated. I can’t. But surely we must learn and not make the same mistakes again #WindrushDay
Today, on Windrush Day, I asked the Education Minister for an update on my cross-party letter calling for a review of the National Curriculum in light of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. See my question below 👇 pic.twitter.com/SYTYkwyc7n
Over on the party website, Floella Benjamin wrote about the structural racism that still blights our society:
I came to Britain from Trinidad in 1960 when I was 10 years old and saw first-hand the sacrifices, hardships and challenges faced by the people who responded to that invitation. Those brave men and women arrived on our shores hopeful, but they were not met with open arms. Many encountered racism, discrimination, and rejection. Yet, they persevered. Children like myself also often had to face adversity and hostility on a daily basis, at school and on the streets. Some of those children are now embroiled and caught up in the Windrush Scandal. They are being asked after 50 years of being in Britain, to prove they have a right to live in this country, a place they have spent all their lives and call home. I too could have so easily been one of these victims had I not arrived here on my own passport.
The Windrush Scandal openly exposed deep-rooted failings in the Home Office and laid bare the injustices faced by the people who helped to make Britain the success it is today. This was recently portrayed so emotionally in the BBC drama ‘Sitting in Limbo’.
But the scandal isn’t over. Many people are still dealing with the consequences of lost jobs, home evictions and wrongful deportations. And although it’s been a year since the Windrush Compensation Scheme was launched, only a handful people out of over a thousand applicants have received payments. This is shameful and simply unacceptable.
The last few weeks have once again exposed deep-seated racial inequalities. The disproportionate number of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people dying in this pandemic and the killing of George Floyd, are a sharp reminder of the systemic and institutional discrimination in our society today.