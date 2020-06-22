Liberal Democrats mark Windrush Day

To mark Windrush Day today, Lib Dem Vice President Isabelle Parasram talks about why this day is significant for her.

My parents were a part of The #WindrushGeneration. Like many others, they came to the UK from Trinidad & Tobago in the 1960s. Here, I speak about why #WindrushDay2020 is significant for me. And – more importantly – why it's significant for British society as a whole.@LDCRE1 pic.twitter.com/tiGk1D1EMB — Isabelle Parasram (@IsabelleParasra) June 22, 2020

The acting leader had this to say:

Today is #WindrushDay2020, a reminder of the amazing contribution the Windrush generation have made, and continued fight for justice that so many of them face. There is so much that the Govt still need to do to set right the terrible errors they made. https://t.co/Wadya5B74F — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 #StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectNHS (@EdwardJDavey) June 22, 2020

Other Lib Dem Parliamentarians marked the event

I have been trying all day to find adequate words to express my disappointment over how the #Windrush generation and their families have been treated. I can’t. But surely we must learn and not make the same mistakes again #WindrushDay — Christine Jardine (@cajardineMP) June 22, 2020

Today, on Windrush Day, I asked the Education Minister for an update on my cross-party letter calling for a review of the National Curriculum in light of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. See my question below 👇 pic.twitter.com/SYTYkwyc7n — Layla Moran 🔶🟡 (@LaylaMoran) June 22, 2020

Over on the party website, Floella Benjamin wrote about the structural racism that still blights our society: