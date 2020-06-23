Wera Hobhouse MP

Wera Hobhouse: Our party is in desperate need of reform

By | Tue 23rd June 2020 - 1:00 pm

Our party is in desperate need of reform.

We have overlooked the importance of winning locally. We have sacrificed our local government strongholds on the altar of national government dreams.

In doing so, we have carelessly damaged our local government base in many areas. We have assumed we can win new MPs without winning locally first. The 2019 election shows that we can’t.

As has been said in the 2019 General Election Review: ‘The overarching conclusion … is that had we made much better decisions in 2019 we might have gained a few more seats, but not many more.’

Part of this is that we hadn’t rebuilt enough support locally to win nationally.

For too long we have given priority to Westminster, its national policy interests and the messaging that goes with it.

We need to shift resources to empower local parties to win in their areas. We should become the true champions of localism, and rebuild our local government base.

Local campaigns should never be in a position where leaflets from HQ loses them votes. Our local parties should be helped by central party, not at loggerheads with them.

We must become an insurgent party again. To be liberal is to challenge established thinking, to be bold, open to new ideas and unconventional thinking.

We shouldn’t do things just because that’s the way we’ve always done them.

We must also value differences of opinion and be confident in our diversity.

One size doesn’t fit all. There is a challenge to have an overarching national message about who we are and what we stand for as Liberal Democrats, whilst leaving enough flexibility to local parties to shape their own messages.

Our centralised structures mean we are late adopters. We need to be the opposite and unleash the ideas from the bottom up.

We will never be a party with large teams of paid researchers drafting detailed policy documents. But we are the party of local Lib Dems doing new and exciting liberal things.

Our structures need to change to support much more bottom up campaigning.

We need to improve our digital offer, not just centrally, but locally. We should have regional campaigning hubs that support local parties, taking the pressure off HQ.

I would also move HQ functions that do not need to be in Westminster to a northern city with direct rail links to London.

The General Election Review recommendations deal particularly with the responsibilities of the three top positions: the President, the Chief Executive and the Leader. All these positions are in London, but my vision is to unlock the potential of Lib Dems at the grassroots.

We are champions of devolution. Let’s apply it fully to our party.

We must also strengthen the links between national councillor groups like the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors with our regional parties to better connect council groups and party campaigners with each other.

By embracing a bottom up approach, we have a much better chance to become a nimble early-adopting insurgent force attractive to voters at a local level across every constituency.

We need to build our local strongholds, door by door, street by street and ward by ward.

Concentrating on our local successes will hand us back the widespread national support, from which we can win seats in Westminster.

* Wera Hobhouse is the Member of Parliament for Bath. She is Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the Climate Emergency, Energy and the Environment, and is running for leadership of the party

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarChris Cory 23rd Jun - 1:20pm
    A number of people have made the point that few leading politicians today have come from working class backgrounds. In my humble opinion, it is...
  • User AvatarRussell Simpson 23rd Jun - 1:11pm
    @ David Raw 1. The way it would work is for Labour to stand no candidates in the 50/60 seats that Libdems (or Greens) stood...
  • User AvatarClive Sneddon 23rd Jun - 12:47pm
    If we are to get voter support we must show we are on the voter's side. This requires two things. First, the wholehearted adoption of...
  • User AvatarGwyn Williams 23rd Jun - 12:39pm
    Why are the Young Liberals so concerned about young professionals? One of the great things about the old Liberal Party and the early years of...
  • User AvatarGeoff Reid 23rd Jun - 12:20pm
    Peter: I think Sue Slipman moved to the SDP - no problem with that. I vaguely remember seeing her at a Federal Conference. Journalists of...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 23rd Jun - 12:09pm
    Peter I was a very stalwart member of the Old Labour, Young Socialists, in Putney, years when our candidate was the fine ex Liberal radical,...