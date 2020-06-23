Last year I left the Liberal Democrats. Here’s how a new leader could win me back

It’s never easy leaving home. Prior to last year I had been a Lib Dem my entire adult life, but I made the decision to leave the party following changes I had seen build up over a long time. We used to advocate radical ideas, but we had become too comfortable with campaigning to uphold the status quo.

However, my vote is still winnable for the Lib Dems. And frankly, left-leaning young people like myself are going to need to vote for the party again if it is ever going to build an electorally viable voting base. The experiment over the past decade of trying to attract liberal, ‘small c’ Conservatives has proven to be an unmitigated disaster, as well as having blunted the party’s radical edge.

So, what kind of policies and ideas could a new leader bring in to broaden the party’s appeal? For my money, there are three key targets which need to be hit in order to make the party an electorally desirable entity across the centre-left. I know these may make for uncomfortable reading for some in the party – but when your comfort zone is three disastrous elections back-to-back, a little discomfort can go a long way.

Universal Basic Income

Encouragingly there have been positive noises coming from various wings of the party on this issue. I’ve written on this website in the past about how UBI needs to be reframed less as heavy-handed state interference in people’s lives and more as an empowering, liberal idea which would give millions of people the security and freedom to live their lives to the full.

And it’s not just the inherent value of the policy which should appeal to us. Adopting the policy would send a clear signal that the Lib Dems are once again the home of radical, bold thinking that is interested in the best ideas whether they come from left or right. We can’t put a price on that.

A clear willingness to collaborate with other parties

One of my enduring memories of campaigning for the Liberal Democrats over the past two elections has been in-depth debate with politically engaged voters who couldn’t work out why the Lib Dems and other progressive parties wouldn’t put their differences aside. As a campaigner, it was quite difficult to on the one hand argue that we thought Brexit was an impending national catastrophe, but on the other hand explain how it wasn’t quite important enough for us to bury the hatchet with Labour in order to avoid it.

I am fully aware of opposition within the party to electoral pacts. It’s undemocratic, the argument goes, to deprive voters of a Liberal Democrat candidate to vote for. Unfortunately, this amounts to a self-damaging, puritanical desire to be democratic within a deeply undemocratic system. The result of us giving that option to an increasingly small number of voters across the country is depriving Britain of formidable progressive representation in parliament.

There are ways for smart political parties to cooperate without resorting to outright pacts, as Duncan Brack brilliantly outlines in Layla Moran’s Build Back Better document. Increasingly, voters understand the need for progressives to work together. And it is, bluntly, not a good look for a party that governed alongside the Conservatives for five years to rule it out.

A Liberal argument for state intervention in the climate crisis

On this, the Liberal Democrats have a record of which the party can be justifiably proud. One of its leadership candidates, Sir Ed Davey, presided over some of the UK’s most forward-thinking policies with regard to the climate crisis. However, in 2020 advocating for radical climate policy is, rightly or wrongly, seen as the preserve of the left. But this issue is far too important to be left to the Labour Party in Britain.

The task for the Liberal Democrats, then, is to make the case for state-led intervention in the climate crisis through the form of subsidies and green investment. Liberals champion the power and freedom of the individual, not the state – so let us empower future generations to live on a planet which can sustain that freedom. There is a balance to be found between championing a free market and wanting a state with the power to keep that market fair and clean. The future of the Liberal Democrats, and perhaps our planet, depends on that balance being struck.

There are millions of voters such as myself who are very much in-play for the Liberal Democrats. In a way, the tragedy for the party is that self-described liberals are less likely to swear ideological loyalty to one party or another when compared to socialists and conservatives. But that is a good thing. Liberals question the status quo, and show ambition and imagination when it comes to building a better world. What we need is a party that does the same.

* Adam Bennett is a former Liberal Democrat member & employee. He was Vice-Chairman of the Hertford and Stortford Liberal Democrats and worked as part of Sir Nick Clegg's communications team during his time as Deputy Prime Minister.