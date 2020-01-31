Mark Valladares

A ray of hope in West Suffolk

By | Fri 31st January 2020 - 11:23 am

It would be fair to say that Suffolk has not been a bright spot for Liberal Democracy for some years, and West Suffolk has been weak even in that context, with no representation on the District Council or its predecessors since 2015.

However, with a recent membership surge, the resignation of the newly elected MP for Aberconwy from both the District and County Councils offered an opportunity to get local members engaged. Our candidate, Jonny Edge, is a local school governor, and with support from some experienced old hands – many thanks to Tim Huggan and Ian Horner – a campaign was assembled in a District Ward we didn’t fight in 2019.

I was in the ward two weeks ago, and was surprised to see how much effort the local Conservatives were putting in, although the West Suffolk Independents had won a seat in the ward last year.

But, at the end of a brief campaign, interrupted by the Christmas break, how would Jonny do?

The answer, as it turned out, was respectably well;

Coming from nowhere to second in the District Ward, and from fifth to second in the County division is a promising sign, and will hopefully encourage the Local Party with County Council elections due next year.

* Mark Valladares is the Secretary of Mid Suffolk Liberal Democrats.

One Comment

  • theakes 31st Jan '20 - 11:53am

    They are solid results. Probably mean more than the isolated big swing events that we tend to crow about.

