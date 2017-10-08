Reminders of the unspeakable inhumanity of slavery





This is the eighth of my posts based on a recent tour of the eastern half of the USA. I visited a number of sites relevant to African American history. To mark Black History Month , I am relating some of the things I saw, in the order I saw them.

I visited two sites which reminded me of the unspeakable inhumanity of slavery.

The Charles H Wright Museum of African American history is superb. From the very origins of humanity from one common mother, revealed via mitochondrial DNA, “And still we rise” tells the story of African Americans in great detail with very attractive displays.

One element really did have a great impact on me. You walk through a dark tunnel which is a mock-up of below decks in a slave ship – the sort which crossed the Atlantic. Slowly, your eyes adjust to see rows and rows of (model) people who are bound by iron shackles to wooden frames. The people cannot even lie straight on their backs – they are all lying on their sides and close up to each other. Like sardines. You hear the sounds of their groaning and crying. And most of all, their eyes are all looking at you.

My goodness, what a powerful reminder of the hell that people went through on those voyages!

Later I had a saunter through Court Square, Montgomery, Alabama. It is a lovely square with a beautiful fountain (see photo below). Then, upon reading a historic plaque, I read that this is where slaves were bought and sold. The main Alabaman slave market.

