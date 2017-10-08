Willie Rennie to hold talks with SNP over support for Brexit deal referendum

The quest to build a case for an “exit from Brexit” referendum continues. In his speech to the Bournemouth Conference, Willie Rennie said he would be trying to work with the SNP to build support for the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ campaign for an “exit from Brexit” referendum.
He wrote to the First Minister and she has agreed that this merits discussion.
Willie will now meet the Scottish Government Minister Mike Russell for talks on this issue. He welcomed this invitation:
This is a welcome step forward from the Scottish Government and shows that there is support from across the political spectrum for a clear approach to Brexit that gives the British people a final say.
Both Nicola Sturgeon and Mike Russell have shown support for our campaign to give the public the final say but this can only be achieved if parties are willing to work together to protect the UK’s relationship with the EU. I know that there are colleagues across all UK parties who support this position and I urge them to join this movement and build the momentum further.
The infighting and incompetence of the Conservatives is pushing the United Kingdom towards a disastrous Brexit that will damage our country’s future.
To protect Britain’s prosperous future, Scottish Liberal Democrats believe that the final decision on Theresa May’s Brexit deal should be in the hands of the British public.