A review of federal committee elections – your chance to comment

Readers of Lib Dem Voice with good memories might remember, in early February, an article from me about the review of the Federal Committee elections. We put the process on ice over the past couple of months, due to the lockdown and the cancellation of the spring conference, but now we’re getting it going again.

Last year’s elections to the federal party’s committees – the Federal Board, Policy Committee, Conference Committee, International Relations Committee and ALDE council – broke new ground, especially in the efforts to engage as many party members as possible, and also through the management of the process online. It was also a substantial achievement to run it during what turned out to be a general election period, in October and November.

There were, however, also some serious difficulties, including the publishing of some candidates’ manifestos and not others, requiring the election to be paused and some voters to re-cast their votes, and other information required not being provided at all.

The Federal Board therefore decided to establish a small review group, chaired by myself and including others representing staff, voters and candidates. The review group’s tasks are to:

Seek views on the conduct of the autumn 2019 committee elections.

Consider whether the election regulations, and party HQ’s operating procedures, require any updates in the light of evolving party practices or greater use of electronic technology.

Look at how similar internal elections are run in other comparable organisations such as trades unions, charities or NGOs, and whether there any aspects we should learn from.

As part of this process, we’re now running a small consultation process. Last week all candidates in last year’s committee elections, and sample groups of party members who voted and didn’t vote, were emailed with links to short surveys.

Candidates are being asked about their experience of the nomination and manifesto processes, and the Facebook page that was set up to encourage dialogue with voters. Voters are being asked about their experience of the various elements of the election process, and any suggestions for how it could be made easier; and non-voters are being asked about the barriers they perceived that stopped them voting.

We’re not surveying the entire party; there are plenty of other email communications going out at the moment, and we only need a sample of members’ views. But if anyone reading this has strong views on the election process and hasn’t been surveyed, you’re welcome to email me your thoughts at [email protected], by Saturday 23 May. Please note that my group’s remit only extends to the federal committee elections; we’re not looking at the presidential or leadership elections or at the structure and function of the committees themselves.

* Duncan Brack is the Editor of the Journal of Liberal History and former Vice Chair of the Federal Policy Committee.