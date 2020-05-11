Paul Tyler writes: The Peers are Revolting or Who is Taking Back Control ?

A pause for thought: during the weekend of VE Day memorabilia were we celebrating 75 years of European peace, the retreat of fascism and the advance of parliamentary democracy ? Hopefully yes: realistically – in the case of the Brexiteers and their newspapers – NO !

And yet we have no cause for complacency. The UK is already looking as if we have reverted to being “the sick man of Europe” in terms of both our public health and the health of our democracy.

While in those 75 years the dictatorships of Western Europe have all collapsed, and effective representative democracy has taken their place, voters in Britain are increasingly marginalised and cheated. The Conservative manifesto in December 2019 aspired to make all votes of equal value: the actual result produced a ratio of inequality at the extremes of 33:1.

However, it is not just at elections that our representative democracy is under attack. Boris Johnson may choose to give a presidential-style address to the nation on a Sunday evening – to avoid questions and challenge from MPs – but we do not have a presidential constitution. He and his Government should be accountable to our Parliament, not the other way round.

No 10 obviously finds this inconvenient. Dominic Cummings is notorious for his disdain for Members of both Houses. MPs are already chaffing at the constraints that the combination of “virtual” exchanges and the business managers’ politicking are imposing.

The position in the Lords is far worse. Here, of course, there is no substantial Tory majority with plenty of lobby fodder to bully, and the response of Ministers to the Covid-19 emergency is under constant, sustained examination. And yet, there is no provision for effective scrutiny of legislation, let alone for votes on amendments, and the majority of Peers have been frozen out of debates or ludicrously squeezed by derisory time limits.

The response from Big Brother Cummings (the much more powerful BBC) has been to threaten that all Peers over 65 should be forcibly excluded.

That was too much for even the most tribal of Tories, and – led by former Cabinet Minister Michael Forsyth – a cross-party revolt resulted. Mr Cummings may think he can casually rip up the constitution, but that requires legislation.

The reaction was swift. That very evening, a letter signed by 210 Peers from all the non-Government benches – co-ordinated by Joan Walmsley from the Lib Dems – demanded remedial action from the Lord Speaker and Leader of the House. Quoting the constitutional role of the House, and its individual Members, the letter urged that the Covid-19 emergency should mean more – not less – work, in holding Ministers to account. “All Peers must be encouraged and enabled to participate fully in the work of the House on the basis of equality” it said. The signatories urged the Lord Speaker and Leader of the House to “ensure that we are able to fulfil our responsibilities and duties to the public”.

Who exactly is “taking back control” ? In the months to come, whether on the inevitable post-mortem on its Covid-19 failures or the transition to Brexit, the Government knows it has to persuade the Lords, while it can bulldoze the Commons. Cummings has no time for Parliament, and he can see that the Lords is both a greater threat and a weaker target.

He is getting his retaliation in first. This is a deliberate attempt to move from a Parliamentary Democracy to what the former Conservative Lord Chancellor, Viscount Hailsham, warned to be an “Elective Dictatorship”.

* Lord Tyler is the Liberal Democrat Lords Spokesperson for Political and Constitutional Reform.