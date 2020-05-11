Daily View 2×2: 11 May 2020

As it’s a Monday, I’m on editorial duty, as well as “opening batsman”. And we’ve got some interesting stuff coming up on the site, with the House of Lords, Northern (England) campaigning, Welsh devolution, business support for the hitherto overlooked and even some audience participation for those of you who have an interest in how democracy works. Naturally, we’ll have the latest thoughts from Mary too, for whom the announced changes make little difference. So, if like so many, you’re a bit cooped up at home, why not join us during the day?

Oh, and yes, I’m actually at work, albeit at home, so bear with me if I’m not quite as responsive as usual – it’s for a good cause, honest!

2 big stories

Well, we went from this… to, as Iain Roberts wryly put it on Facebook;

To summarise: – From Wednesday we can take unlimited exercise, just like we’ve been able to for the last 6 weeks.

– From Wednesday we can do sports with members of our own household, just like we’ve been able to for the last 6 weeks

– From Wednesday we can drive to exercise, just like we’ve been able to for the last 6 weeks

– From now on we can travel to work if we’re not able to work from home, just like we’ve been able to for the last 6 weeks. So the big announcement is…from Wednesday we can sunbathe in the park.

Meanwhile, rumours abound that Rishi Sunak is going to announce what happens to the Job Retention Scheme after 30 June. Well, given that redundancy rules require employers to give forty-five days notice, time is running out for any announcement. Tapering, anyone? If the Daily Telegraph is to be believed, support will be extended until 30 September, but at 60% of salaries, rather than 80%, and with additional support to encourage employers to bring staff back to work on a part-time basis.

2 3 social media posts

So many questions. Luckily, Daisy Cooper has listed many of them…

The Prime Minister’s plan is based on “BIG IFS”, confusing slogans and has precipitated a breakdown of a joint plan for the United Kingdom, at a time when any lack of clarity could cost lives. #Covid19 Here are some Qs to answer…. pic.twitter.com/XHUC5N01wh — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) May 10, 2020

You knew that you needed something to make you laugh about last night’s damp squib, and here it is…

I made you a Government COVID Slogan generator pic.twitter.com/qfCDRrLfzu — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) May 10, 2020

And, as a bonus, here’s something which might have made Thursday’s Daily View but for the fact that I missed it at the time…

Probably not 😉 https://t.co/GtG9Ghwe8n — First Sea Lord (@AdmTonyRadakin) May 6, 2020

And he’s probably right, too…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice, and simply wants to help…