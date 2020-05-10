Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems react to PM speech

By | Sun 10th May 2020 - 8:36 pm

As soon as Boris Johnson started speaking, I was infuriated.

Nicola Sturgeon manages to get a signer there for every briefing. And she does hers live.

Boris’s was pre-recorded. Why not have a signer in the room with him so that, whatever channel you watch, you can understand what is being said?

It’s not the first time I’ve been infuriated by his government over the past week. The misjudged, mixed messaging. One minute people were doing great for obeying the guidance, the next they were getting too lazy at home. Then the briefing that lockdown was going to be lifted on Monday leading to a whole clutch of “we’re being set free” headlines. It’s not what you need in the middle of the greatest crisis we  have faced in generations. People need to understand exactly what they need to do.

That’s why the new slogan is so terrible.  Nobody knows what “stay alert” means in practical terms. Everyone will tell you something different. If you had something like stay 2m apart, wash your hands, wear a mask in confined spaces, you know exactly what to do. Not only that, but when the other UK governments hear about it on in the press, it’s clearly not been well discussed.

So how have senior Liberal Democrats reacted to the PM’s speech?  So far we have been asking careful questions about issues like care homes, PPE and testing. I sense a more critical tone now.

 

This is the first time we’ve seen divergence between England and the other nation states of the UK.

As liberals, we should welcome this, given that we get what devolution means. We should respect the devolution settlements that give different parts of the UK the powers to do what is right for them.

But that means that all the governments have to clearly show that the decisions they make are governed by the science.

Willie Rennie said tonight:

We need to see the evidence and hear from the scientists as to what has changed. The sudden change from the Prime Minister to abandon the stay at home message and to encourage people to go to work needs a full explanation if the public are to trust him and follow him.

The route map to gradually release the lockdown has some merit but the milestones need further scrutiny.

The First Minister has set out the differences with the guidance in England but she and her scientists need to explain whether Scotland is at greater risk, which justifies a different message. We have benefited from clear messages so far but that is about to change. The First Minister must now explain why this is necessary.

People have sacrificed so much to get this far so it is incumbent upon us to get the next stage right. We need a rapid expansion of the testing capacity which is necessary for the next stage.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

2 Comments

  • John O 10th May '20 - 8:47pm

    Did people miss the fact that more details will be given to parliament tomorrow?

    Is common sense a thing of the past?

  • tonyhill 10th May '20 - 8:56pm

    Sure, more details to Parliament tomorrow, but in the meantime he told people in manufacturing to go back to work tomorrow – not much detail there, and if that were insisted upon then my business will have to go into liquidation. We have lost 85% of our turnover and that won’t come back tomorrow. There is no point in having my workforce there sitting around doing nothing except putting me at risk. I understand the problems the government has, but they have not thought this through very well.

