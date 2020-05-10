Isolation diary: Becoming a local hero

I have just learnt about an excellent initiative set to spread across the country, that was started by some people in my area. (Hat tip to my MP, Ed Davey).

It’s a simple idea – support local independent businesses by paying forward. Buy online vouchers now and redeem them when the businesses are functioning properly again post-lockdown. Vouchers also make great gifts – birthday presents are a bit of a challenge at the moment.

The BE A LOCAL HERO website brings together businesses and customers. If you have a small business then register on the site and you will be visible to anyone searching in the area. If you want to buy vouchers then you can do a postcode search to see which companies near you are participating.

This project is still very new, and so far around 33 businesses have registered. They include pubs like Tribeca in Manchester, restaurants like Tradizione in Cambridge, cafes like Surbeanton in Surbiton, therapists like Therapy On Performance in Loughborough, attractions like Puzzlewood in the Forest of Dean, plus all kinds of shops and even a wedding venue – in other words, a wide range of offers.

You may wonder what the business model is for the four community-minded young professionals who set up this social enterprise. It seems the only sources of income are donations on their site. They do not take a cut from the vouchers that are purchased. Worth supporting, I think.

Some weeks ago, Caron Lindsay suggested paying the hairdresser in advance to help them through what is a particularly difficult time for them. I followed her example and contacted my own hairdresser, who told me that other customers had said the same. However, she declined the offer – at least for now. The beauty of BE A LOCAL HERO is that it avoids embarrassment and awkward conversations.

So please pass on the link to any independent businesses that you know – especially the ones that you really want to be there for you in the future. And then share the concept with friends who would like to buy vouchers in support of their local independents.

I love the slogan that BE A LOCAL HERO uses: “This lockdown is temporary, our community is forever.”

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.