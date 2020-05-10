Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Becoming a local hero

By | Sun 10th May 2020 - 5:00 pm

I have just learnt about an excellent initiative set to spread across the country, that was started by some people in my area. (Hat tip to my MP, Ed Davey).

It’s a simple idea – support local independent businesses by paying forward. Buy online vouchers now and redeem them when the businesses are functioning properly again post-lockdown. Vouchers also make great gifts – birthday presents are a bit of a challenge at the moment.

The BE A LOCAL HERO website brings together businesses and customers.  If you have a small business then register on the site and you will be visible to anyone searching in the area. If you want to buy vouchers then you can do a postcode search to see which companies near you are participating.

This project is still very new, and so far around 33 businesses have registered. They include pubs like Tribeca in Manchester, restaurants like Tradizione in Cambridge, cafes like Surbeanton in Surbiton, therapists like Therapy On Performance in Loughborough, attractions like Puzzlewood in the Forest of Dean, plus all kinds of shops and even a wedding venue – in other words, a wide range of offers.

You may wonder what the business model is for the four community-minded young professionals who set up this social enterprise. It seems the only sources of income are donations on their site. They do not take a cut from the vouchers that are purchased. Worth supporting, I think.

Some weeks ago, Caron Lindsay suggested paying the hairdresser in advance to help them through what is a particularly difficult time for them. I followed her example and contacted my own hairdresser, who told me that other customers had said the same. However, she declined the offer – at least for now.  The beauty of BE A LOCAL HERO is that it avoids embarrassment and awkward conversations.

So please pass on the link to any independent businesses that you know – especially the ones that you really want to be there for you in the future. And then share the concept with friends who would like to buy vouchers in support of their local independents.

I love the slogan that BE A LOCAL HERO uses: “This lockdown is temporary, our community is forever.”

 

 

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 10th May - 5:20pm
    Peter Martin, If you were correct and all a currency needed was for a government to want its taxes paid in it, there would be...
  • User Avatarmarcstevens 10th May - 5:08pm
    There was nothing liberal about the bedroom tax, abolishing the AWB, tripling tuition fees or many of the other unsocial measures undertaken throughout the coalition...
  • User AvatarPaul Staines 10th May - 5:02pm
    This plan should move your polling from 7% to below 3%.
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 10th May - 4:46pm
    Caron Lindsay | Sat 9th May 2020 - 9:07 am The problem was Gordon Brown, can't work with him (even if Labour) can't work without...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 10th May - 4:40pm
    Jo Hayes Is this a policy for two general elections?
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 10th May - 4:34pm
    Joseph Bourke 9th May '20 - 8:23pm and they also disliked Winston S Churchill, a man who had fought in our contemptible little army in...