The C Word – 10 years on: What were we thinking?

Ten years ago, in the wake of an election which delivered the first hung Parliament since 1974. the Liberal Democrats entered a coalition with the Conservatives. Nick Clegg became Deputy Prime Minister leading five Lib Dem Cabinet Ministers and 20 or so junior ministers.

That decision has undoubtedly affected our party’s fortunes badly. We won 57 MPs in 2010, and just 8 in the brutal and devastating election 5 years later. In the intervening years, we had lost most of our MSPs, all but 1 of our MEPs, 40% of the council seats we defended and control of 9 councils. Although we have gained signifiant ground in local elections since, we are still on less than a third of our 2010 vote share in the opinion polls, – although we did, briefly, get back up there last year.

There is no doubt that the Liberal Democrat ministers delivered some brilliant and progressive measures. During that period there were huge advances in the fight against climate change, most of which have now been rolled back by the Conservatives on their own. Our Pupil Premium gave a lot more money to support disadvantaged children in school and its benefits were already being seen in terms of attainment and will continue to do so. Improving mental health was given high priority on the political agenda with Paul Burstow and Norman Lamb making more services available. Better consumer protection, shared parental leave, same sex marriage, a transgender action plan and ending the export of execution drugs to the US are just a few examples of the good that we did.

There is no doubt that we stopped the Conservatives doing some really awful things. We know this because they did them the very minute that we were off the scene – things like even more swingeing cuts to social security which drove up inequality and poverty.

The point of this article is to look at the context in which the party made its decision to go in to coalition. There are no silent words like “on earth” in the title. Why did we do a deal with the Tories, with whom we were fundamentally incompatible in values and outlook? We were under many different kinds of pressure. Hindsight, of course, tells us that we could have done some things differently but it is important to understand what it was like at the time.

The first consideration was that we had not been dealt a very easy hand. The parliamentary arithmetic didn’t give us much choice. The only way of getting a majority coalition between two parties was with the Conservatives. Labour and us, even if Labour were remotely interested in talking to us, would only have managed 315 seats so would have needed the support of other parties in order to govern. Nick Clegg had always said that he would talk to the largest party first, so it was with the Conservatives, on 306 seats, that Chris Huhne, Danny Alexander, David Laws and Andrew Stunell sat down on the Sunday after the election.

In a context of a very fragile economy – and as they talked in the Cabinet Office, the Greek economy was on the verge of collapse – there was a sense that they needed to get on with it so as not to spook the markets. There was a huge pressure to form a stable government. And we certainly managed that. It was actually more functional than most of the single party governments of my lifetime. However, the economies of European countries seem to remain relatively spook-free in the weeks it generally takes them to form governments, and this was a lesson we would do well to learn in the future. Coming to an agreement in haste, within five days of a gruelling election campaign is not a thing we should do in the future.

The Scottish experience will have weighed heavily, too. Liberal Democrats had enjoyed 8 years of successful coalition in Scotland and could point to transformational change – the abolition of university tuition fees, free personal care, Single Transferable Vote elections for local government, free eye and dental checks. All of these things remain in place to this day. An SNP minority government had taken over in 2007 and we had struggled to make any sort of impact. I wrote about the Scottish experience in an article at the time:

The challenge for the Liberal Democrats is to balance the risks. If people feel that we’ve made a difference, that our presence has taken the sting out of the Tories at Westminster the same way we took the sting out of Labour in Holyrood, then Labour may be laughing on the other side of their faces. I think back 11 years to the first Holyrood coalition negotiations which I observed from a distance as we were still living in England then. It made me feel a bit icky to be talking to the big red devil and I knew the risks were high that we’d get completely shafted. When the agreement was issued, containing what seemed for all the world like a giant pot of fudge on tuition fees, it took a lot to calm the instinctive rage that rose within me. Actually, to be honest, I probably only survived cos of the mellow pregnancy hormones which were flooding my system. Seriously, though, I remember writing on a Lib Dem internet forum at the time that I thought we should give the deal a chance. Four years on, Scottish students did not pay upfront tuition fees, making a huge difference to so many people. Whatever emerges from the discussions over the next few days, I think we have to give it the same chance, however bad it might make us feel.

One of the things that I found profoundly depressing was that the future of our country was, at that time, being decided by 8 men in a room. Alison Suttie was certainly there as Nick Clegg’s Chief of Staff, taking notes in Russian as she told Helen Duffett in a 2013 issue of Lib Dem Members’ magazine Ad Lib but both teams were made up entirely of white men. In that same article above, I wrote how we had included people from the Scottish Party Executive in both 2003 and 2007 and we should have done so here.

When I wrote that, though, exactly 10 years ago, my instincts were to let the Conservative form a minority government and influence where we could. I was very wary about what we would have to agree to. Subsequent events have perhaps vindicated these concerns, but at the time there was a fear that if we failed to step up, we would be seen as irrelevant and punished for that decision in an election in the Autumn. That election, so the theory went, would let in Cameron with a massive majority, and that would be awful. Those fears were also entirely justified. We see all too clearly how the Conservatives are hellbent on destroying our economy, our international standing and our planet when left unchallenged.

Back in 2010, we were motivated by doing the right thing for our country. We wanted to bring in measures which would make the biggest difference to the most vulnerable in our society. Those are honourable and liberal aims.

It’s also important to remember that this was a decision that had the endorsement of the party in a special conference. I think that many who cast their vote in favour did so nervously, but it wasn’t like our parliamentarians were taking us to a place where we didn’t want to go.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings