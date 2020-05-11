Dick Newby

You are cordially invited to a gathering of North of England Liberal Democrats…

By | Mon 11th May 2020 - 12:05 pm

When the York Conference was cancelled, I was annoyed, not because I love conference per se, but because I’d been involved in planning the launch of a new organisation – Northern Liberal Network – which had to be cancelled.

I was therefore pleasantly surprised when 140 people signed up for the digital launch of the organisation on Zoom a couple of weeks’ later. And for the breadth of attendance from every corner of the NE, NW and Yorks and Humber.

The enthusiasm at the launch confirmed what the founders of the organisation had instinctively felt. That there was something distinctive in policy and campaigning terms in being an active Lib Dem in the North. That the Party was underperforming across the North. And that by working together as an informal network, we could get a better handle on distinctively northern public policy issues (eg the Northern Powerhouse, regional devolution) and also spread best campaigning practice and mutual campaigning support. It isn’t a power grab from the regional and local structures of the Party, it isn’t a faction with an agenda for how the Party could change or who its leader should be. And by operating virtually, it most certainly isn’t a new level of bureaucracy.

By being relatively informal, we are able to be nimble. So this coming Tuesday (12 May) at 8 p.m. we are hosting a Zoom briefing on Community Activism Under Lockdown, with a panel of Jack Haines, Amanda Hopgood, John Potter and Antoinette Sandbach. And next month we will be holding a “in conversation with” session with Tim Farron.

So if you’re a Lib Dem based in the North and would like to join our mailing list and participate in our events – starting with Tuesday – please contact us here.

* Dick Newby is the Leader of the Liberal Democrats n the House of Lords.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Events.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarroland 11th May - 4:04pm
    "This will likely present difficult ethical considerations." [Peter Martin 11th May '20 - 1:00pm]. Perhaps people should read David Selbourne's book "The Principle of Duty";...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 11th May - 3:56pm
    It shows what a state our democracy is in when the principal defenders of our uncodified constitution are the unelected House of Lords and the...
  • User AvatarDuncan Brack 11th May - 3:55pm
    Thanks, Paul. To expand slightly on what I wrote originally, the problems were: (1) despatch of the emails with voting instructions should have been staggered...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 11th May - 3:53pm
    “the sick man of Europe” ?? There is plenty of competition for this wooden spoon. Belgium has produced Covid figures which look worryingly worse than...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 11th May - 3:50pm
    Phil Beesley, the choices are as presented on Alistair Carmichaels UBI thread. "The first priority is public health and that includes the provision of an...
  • User AvatarDominic 11th May - 3:46pm
    Arnie - fair point in principle, though surely if they're already covered by IR35 (e.g. contracting for a public sector organisation) and paying their NICs...