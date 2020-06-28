A view on the leadership election from a former Lib Dem member

I joined the party in 2014, and resigned my membership just over a month ago. I didn’t leave because of any ideological difference with the party’s direction per se but because I have lost faith that the party is capable of winning and putting our values in to practice.

In the second half of 2019, I thought our watershed moment had arrived when the party had managed to surge in the EU elections, and attract a raft of exceptionally talented and likeable MPs from the other two parties. Like we had seen in Canada in 2015, and France in 2017, I thought the UK was about to be engulfed by a wave of liberalism in the 2019 election.

I still maintain that this was achievable for the party, but like many have correctly recognised, there were fatally bad strategic decisions made in our national campaign that unthinkably left us with fewer MPs than we had in 2017.

I believe the key questions for the leadership candidates are rather complex and existential. It seems to me that the party has a greatly embedded culture of strategic incompetence that causes us to squander each and every national electoral opportunity we’re presented with.

In my view, the party needs to accept that whilst electoral reform is what we all crave, we have to play the game of politics under its current rules – and not the rules we would like to play under. With that in mind, we need to decide which party we want to replace in this binary political system.

It seems obvious to me that the Lib Dems would ultimately supersede the Labour Party as Britain’s primary progressive force. Yet, our voter demographics do not seem to indicate this as a remote possibility.

My view is that the 2015 collapse that has ultimately led us to this sorry state of affairs is because our party had spent many years building voting blocs via local reputation that had no coherency in a national setting – so when our vote started to crumble, there was no obvious subsection to target and preserve.

Much of this is due to the party’s inability over multiple leaders to carve out a ‘core vote’. It is widely acknowledged that Labour’s power bases are urban centres and the Tories have their base in rural shire counties – but who do the Lib Dems represent?

Fortunately, in some respects, the voters have chosen for us. Just looking at the towns that are currently represented by the party; Bath, Edinburgh, Kendal, Oxford, Richmond Park, St. Albans, St. Andrews, Surbiton, Twickenham, we can see that the party is especially attractive in middle-class towns and affluent suburbs.

Yet, we do not generally do particularly well in urban areas, with the young or with ethnic minorities, where progressive voters are usually in abundance. How do we change this?

My final issue is that the party has not been unapologetically liberal since the leadership of Charles Kennedy. His quote in particular has always resonated with me;

If it makes us unpopular in certain quarters, let us be unpopular for what we care about, what we believe in and what defines us and what we think is best for the country.

This is surely the culture the Lib Dems need to adopt moving forward. It makes me wince to see Lib Dem members talking of abandoning our pro-EU principles for the simple fact that some people won’t like it. The same way it made me squirm watching us finally adopt a cannabis legalisation platform only to frame it as a means of raising public finance and not of advancing civil liberties and eliminating racial injustice.

With these points in mind, we need to consider;

How do we replace the Labour Party?

How do we appeal to voters in the seats that house the most progressives?

As you will have noticed I have consistently referred to the party as ‘we’ throughout this thread despite no longer being a member. It is my intention to rejoin the party once my faith in its ability to be a genuinely good vehicle for liberal change is restored. But until then paying my membership fees feels like throwing good money after bad.

* Chris Whiting was a member of the Liberal Democrats until 2020.