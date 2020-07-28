Absolutism will tear us apart

The recent lockdown gave me some spare time. Rather than do something constructive like write a book or learn a new language, I decided to join Twitter. This was a mistake of course, as I was opened up to a world more aggressive and more polarised than the real one. Why anyone would want to continue staying in this bubbling world of heady opinions is beyond me but alas, I check my Twitter daily.

The recent sujet du jour seems to be “cancel culture”. As I scrolled and saw various threads; I noticed an apparent schism between Lib Demmers on this particular issue. On one side there were Lib Dems, advocating the necessity to protect the individual, human and civil rights of the oppressed and that freedom of speech doesn’t come with freedom from consequence. On the other side were those Lib Dems who see freedom of speech as a key tenet to liberalism. An article by Tim Farron (advocating the latter), exemplified this schism with Tim being supported and rounded on, in equal measure.

So, what is going on? Is there really a schism in liberal thought? Well, no. This isn’t a divide about free speech, it is a divide between those arguing for what they feel is morally absolute, what is morally universal and what is morally relative.

Within social justice, liberals will always seek a moral universalism when advocating human rights for the oppressed minorities. The danger is, this advocation can fall into absolutism and that those opposing what are perceived moral truths are not only wrong, they are immoral. To the absolutists, those opposing them are “racists,” “bigots,” “Nazis,” etc. In a democratic society our cultural norms, ethics and morals, evolve over time through societal discourse. Absolutists, in shutting down what they perceive as immoral; shut down the debate. In effect, they break the social contract that allows for moral consensus to be agreed upon.

That’s not to say liberals shouldn’t fight for civil rights. It is about understanding that fighting for them is to allow the debate to continue, until a consensus is formed. For example, whilst we should advocate for trans rights; we must understand that the public is split on certain rights and it is not necessarily transphobic to be so because consensus on this has yet to be achieved. Whilst there is concern about the tyranny of the majority, this can only be overcome through discourse and debate. All that absolutists achieve, is the impression that their morality is fundamentally right, and everyone else’s is fundamentally wrong. It strengthens the bond between those who agree with you morally, but it pushes away those that don’t. When this is the majority of the public, this can only lead to electoral isolationism and division.

In dealing with civil rights, debate is far more nuanced than categorising everything into simple right and wrong. Absolutism misses the nuance of public debate.

To save us from… ultimately ourselves, we need to step outside Twitter and listen to the electorate. The good news is, polling shows, we are an ever increasingly liberal and tolerant society.

But going “All In” on siding with a particular topic, without considering how the public feel is electorally suicidal. Nothing is more evident of this than the morally absolute policy of Revoke. This policy negated the fact that even most Remainers are not that absolute on Brexit. The policy may have galvanized our FBPE base but led to accusations of Liberal Democrats being neither liberal or democratic – and as a policy it was a complete failure.

We need to pay attention to all the electorate, if we are to win. This means that whilst advocating for the most liberal position, being liberal in understanding that society needs to come to a consensus on its position.