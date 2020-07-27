Register now for our first online conference!

Members are just receiving an invitation to register for the first Liberal Democrat online Autumn Conference, being held from 25th-28th September 2020.

The email from Geoff Payne, chair of the Conference Committee is as follows, minus my membership number (if you’ll forgive me!):

It’s official: Registration is now open for our first-ever online conference!

You’ll need your membership number.

Click here to register.

At our conference you can shape party policy, virtually meet MPs, councillors and members from across the country, hear from experts on a range of topics at our fringe events and learn new skills at our training sessions.

Tickets start from £30 until August 20th, or £10 for full-time students and those claiming benefits.

What is conference?

Conference is where our party makes decisions. Our members make our policy and guide our values. Members have the chance to quiz our MPs and leaders, access professional training and debate the big issues of the day.

But more than anything, conference is about the people. Like-minded members from across the country have a chance to meet and develop the bonds that make us not just a party but a family.