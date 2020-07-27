Register now for our first online conference!

Paul Walter

By | Mon 27th July 2020 - 6:27 pm

Members are just receiving an invitation to register for the first Liberal Democrat online Autumn Conference, being held from 25th-28th September 2020.

The email from Geoff Payne, chair of the Conference Committee is as follows, minus my membership number (if you’ll forgive me!):

It’s official: Registration is now open for our first-ever online conference!

You’ll need your membership number.

At our conference you can shape party policy, virtually meet MPs, councillors and members from across the country, hear from experts on a range of topics at our fringe events and learn new skills at our training sessions.

Tickets start from £30 until August 20th, or £10 for full-time students and those claiming benefits.

What is conference?

Conference is where our party makes decisions. Our members make our policy and guide our values. Members have the chance to quiz our MPs and leaders, access professional training and debate the big issues of the day.

But more than anything, conference is about the people. Like-minded members from across the country have a chance to meet and develop the bonds that make us not just a party but a family.

Find out more

We really hope that our online conference allows members to get involved in shaping policies, attending training, and meeting members from across the country.

Want to know more?

Got more questions? Check out the FAQs for the online conference.

They have the answers to questions we get asked all the time.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

