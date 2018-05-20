Caron Lindsay

Actually, Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP could help win a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal.

By | Sun 20th May 2018 - 1:55 pm

Nicola Sturgeon was on the Peston show today talking about various aspects of Brexit. One thing struck me when she was pressed on the issue of a People’s vote of the Brexit deal. She said that the SNP won’t be the block to that but if there was to be another EU referendum, the big question for Scotland would be what would happen if we got the same outcome, where Scotland voted to remain and Wales and England voted to leave.

To be honest, I think it would be so much better if the SNP threw their massive campaigning energy behind securing a vote that means we can all stay in the EU. I reckon we could do a lot better than the 62-38 result. To be honest, the SNP sat the last one out. Our local SNP didn’t do much because they said they were tired after the Scottish elections.  It was the Lib Dems who ran the street stalls and did all the work.

It is unlike the SNP to be tired. For three years up to the Independence referendum in 2014 they were everywhere. They campaigned their hearts out. For the last month of the campaign, you couldn’t go to the shops to buy your rolls in the morning without seeing a posse with saltires and Yes leaflets. In that referendum, there was an 84.6% turnout. In the EU referendum, only 67% of people voted.

Scotland might not make up the 1.3 million difference, but we can do more than our fair share. It would be great if Nicola Sturgeon could do more than “not block” a people’s vote, but inspire her members to take their considerable campaigning power and get out there and campaign to remain.

How about it, Nicola? Let’s work together on this, because if we do, we can save the whole UK from a disastrous Brexit which will harm us all.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

2 Comments

  • TonyH 20th May '18 - 4:45pm

    The problem is there are a lot of Nationalists who a) know that Brexit will be devastating for the UK economy, and b) believe that it will therefore lead to a boost in support for independence. To them, a is a price well worth paying to get b. Everything is a means to that end.

  • Peter Martin 20th May '18 - 8:29pm

    So the Lib Dem/SNP is advocating a negotiating strategy of saying to the EU “Please give us a good deal to Leave or we are going to vote to stay” ??

    I’m not an expert in game theory but I can see a flaw here. It’s rather like threatening to leave your job if you don’t get a pay rise but, when you don’t get one, making it clear to your boss that if the severance package isn’t good enough you’ll end up staying after all.

