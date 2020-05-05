Jane Dodds

After the virus: an economic future for Wales

By | Tue 5th May 2020 - 9:04 am

Our economy in Wales was already facing difficulties. The Welsh economy’s long-term problems are well-documented; low productivity, a long-term lack of investment, a declining working-age population, significant public health issues. Add to that the likely effects of Brexit – especially a no-deal Brexit, which, on the basis of the OBR’s own figures, would be likely to deliver a severe productivity shock to the UK economy – and the effects of February’s floods, and even before the effects of lockdown are considered, it is clear that Wales was facing serious economic challenges. A recent report by the Centre for Towns and Southampton University suggests that 43% of towns in Wales are among the 10% of towns in the UK worst affected by the virus; the impact will be so much greater in Wales because our economy is already so weak.

The Governments in Westminster and Cardiff have put in place unprecedented support packages. But, in spite of Westminster Government promises to provide “whatever it takes”, a recent report from the Wales Governance Centre at Cardiff University suggests that there could be a shortfall of up to £500m in that support. Welsh businesses are experiencing delays in accessing support, while those forced on to Universal Credit are still having to wait five weeks to receive any money. Westminster needs to ensure that our response to the pandemic in Wales is properly funded – there is no excuse for cuts to Welsh services because Westminster won’t fund the Welsh Government in line with its pledges to provide “whatever it takes”.

And the most dangerous time for the Welsh economy is likely to come as those support packages are withdrawn. Wales is pre-eminently a nation of small businesses operating in towns – SMEs provide more than 60 per cent of Welsh jobs and will be the driver of the post-Covid 19 recovery.

The fear is that we simply cannot return to the austerity measures we adopted to deal with the 2008 crash. The world has changed; this is no time for “business as usual”. In the liberal tradition of Keynes and Beveridge, Liberal Democrats must lead the debate about our economic future.

* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds and Wales.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 5th May - 10:08am
    The theme of this thread is that the social cohesion that has arisen in our country owing to the necessities of dealing with the health...
  • User AvatarMary Reid 5th May - 9:44am
    @Tim13, @David Evershed - I have checked back on the sources and it seems that in mid March we were all being warned in Government...
  • User AvatarNigel Jones 5th May - 9:44am
    I must add that our case for this devolution is very strong. Over the past 6 weeks I have watched experts on TV (especially BBC...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 5th May - 9:42am
    @ Michael BG, PS " with the low salary you both are each proposing." I'm not proposing any particular figure. That's not for me to...
  • User AvatarNigel Jones 5th May - 9:38am
    Thanks William, a brilliant article. I sent a message about this to Ed Davey last week and I hope others will do the same. It...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 5th May - 9:21am
    I see that Sir Graham Brady, the extravagantly brylcremed Chair of the 1922 Committee reckons that the public has been “a little too willing to...