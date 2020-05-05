Minimum Income, job guarantees and basic rental income

The Daily Telegraph reports today that between furlough subsidies, benefit claimants, public sector workers and pensioners more than half of all adults are now bankrolled by the state



As the prospect of an end to the easing of the lockdown draws nearer thoughts begin to turn to dealing with the fallout from the economic damage and what needs to be done to sustain households over the coming year.



YouGov has undertaken a survey that finds strong public support for three economic policies – paying people a universal basic income (UBI) to ensure their financial security, introducing a jobs guarantee to keep employment stable, and bringing in rent controls to limit housing costs.



There has been considerable discussion of UBI on this site in recent weeks with lead articles from Layla Moran and Jane Dodds



The framework for a UBI or more precisely a Minimum Income Guarantee was proposed in the policy paper ‘A fairer share for all’ last year. The simplest and quickest way to introduce such a program is to convert the value of the existing personal tax and increased national insurance allowances to a fixed tax reduction amount of £4000 per year (£77 per week). How that can be administered and increased over time has been discussed earlier Minimum Income Guarantee

Minds need to be concentrated, however, on what can be put in place as the subsidy for furloughed workers comes to an end in June and the moratorium on evictions comes to end at the same time. Of immediate concern is a job guarantee scheme

With unemployment forecast to rise by anywhere from the Office of budget responsibilities forecast of 2m to the Institute for Social and Economic Research at the University of Essex forecast of 6.5m having a scheme in place to replace the furlough scheme is an urgent priority.



Lastly, there are rent controls. Lloyd George had to introduce rent controls during WW1 (including mortgage interest increases) following a rent strike as landlords sought to capitalise on the large influx of people into Glasgow that the promise of war and munitions work had brought into the city. There is, however, a better alternative as floated by the Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) Basic rental income, a form of UBI for tenants.

As the 2017 Economist article How to solve Britains housing crisis writes

“…a growing sense of inequity. Britons over the age of 65, a fifth of the population, own over 40% of the housing wealth held by owner-occupiers. Youngsters with rich parents can buy their first house thanks to the “Bank of Mum and Dad”. Everyone else must resign themselves to renting small properties for life, or to continuing to pay off their mortgage long after retirement. At the election in June half of all private renters voted for Labour and Jeremy Corbyn, up from a third who supported the party in 2010. As home-ownership declines, the Conservatives, in particular, are beginning to worry —as indeed they should.”



These are Liberal policies. Now would be a good time to start banging the drum for them while the public mood is receptive.

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats and Chair of ALTER.