Daily View 2×2: 5 May 2020

There’s almost too much going on at the moment. Certainly, there’s too much going on for the Government to cope with, given its evident bandwidth problems…

2 big stories

Buzzfeed News is claiming an exclusive insight into the Goverment’s proposed ideas in terms of relaxing the current restrictions and, on the face of it, they look fairly sensible. But, as I commented yesterday, are the British public willing to return to the ‘old normal’ so soon? My sense is that they generally aren’t, but the Government needs to change that mindset if their desire to taper down the level of support for jobs and businesses is to be fulfilled. On the other hand, I could be working from home until the autumn, so there’s that at least…

It’s being suggested that the Trump administration is now quietly raising its prediction for the number of deaths expected to be brought about by the Covid-19 virus to a fairly horrifying 100,000. Given that he started off expecting that there would be very few deaths, the growing increase in the predicted death rates might normally be fatal to any President’s re-election prospects. Of course, we’re talking about Donald Trump, someone for whom the word logic (or rules, for that matter) don’t seem to apply. But, as the virus makes its stealthy way into rural, Republican America, will voters there blithely excuse him this time?

2 social media posts

The news that the United Kingdom is promoting a ‘private sector academy’ to 50,000 people to fill in customs forms required after 31 December has not escaped Guy Verhofstadt…

…and I thought #Brexit was about getting rid of bureaucracy !😉https://t.co/ccu76DLGjp — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) May 4, 2020

If you add on the number already engaged in such tasks, that’s roughly as many people as it takes to staff the entirety of HM Revenue & Customs. At least they manage the raising of £600 billion each year…

Nick Tyrone continues to be interesting, damn him!… 🙂 Here, he examines what he perceives to be the emerging split in the Conservative Party, and offers some thoughts on how that might pan out…