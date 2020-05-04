Isolation diary: Exiting lockdown?

The Government is exploring the options for easing lockdown and will be announcing their plans next Sunday. The lifting of some restrictions will no doubt be welcomed by most people and we can expect some slightly late, but exuberant, VE Day celebrations.

However, no-one should forget that, whatever the new normal is, it will make no difference to a large number of people.

Everyone over the age of 70 was told to self-isolate for 12 weeks from 21st March, which takes us up to 13th June.

In addition 1.5 million people have been ask to take the more stringent shielding precautions for 12 weeks. The first wave of those letters were issued during the week when lock down began, and a second wave was sent out around 2 weeks later. So those people can expect to be shielded in self-isolation until the end of June, at the earliest.

To be honest, I expect the restrictions on vulnerable people and over 70s to remain much longer, which means that all of us will continue to need help from the community for many months yet. So please continue with all the big-hearted things you have been doing, and plan to do them for many more weeks.

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

