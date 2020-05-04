Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Exiting lockdown?

By | Mon 4th May 2020 - 5:00 pm

The Government is exploring the options for easing lockdown and will be announcing their plans next Sunday. The lifting of some restrictions will no doubt be welcomed by most people and we can expect some slightly late, but exuberant,  VE Day celebrations.

However, no-one should forget that, whatever the new normal is, it will make no difference to a large number of people.

Everyone over the age of 70 was told to self-isolate for 12 weeks from 21st March, which takes us up to 13th June.

In addition 1.5 million people have been ask to take the more stringent shielding precautions for 12 weeks. The first wave of those letters were issued during the week when lock down began, and a second wave was sent out around 2 weeks later. So those people can expect to be shielded in self-isolation until the end of June, at the earliest.

To be honest, I expect the restrictions on vulnerable people and over 70s to remain much longer, which means that all of us will continue to need help from the community for many months yet. So please continue with all the big-hearted things you have been doing, and plan to do them for many more weeks.

 

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

One Comment

  • Tony Greaves 4th May '20 - 5:39pm

    Actually the advice to people over 70 has varied significantly. It started off being “self-isolate” as opposed to the “Stay at home” for people in general. But I guess the government’s polling showed this was not a popular line among a lot of their supporters so it was quietly dropped from the mantras I favour of the seriously vulnerable. There’s been a new spate of rumours that over-70s will be automatically excluded form measures to “ease the lockdown” and this has resulted in a renewed set of complaints (the Guardian letters page led on them for two successive days). It is of course complete nonsense based on the crudest use of statistics and it is not enforceable. I envisage helping to organise the longest ever demo through the streets of London as many thousands of over-70s march two by two and 6 feet apart!

