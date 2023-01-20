AI is being used by students to produce essays and projects

A story has been appearing in the regional press about a cross-bench peer, John Pakington (Baron Hampton) who is, unusually, also a working teacher. He is concerned that students are using Artificial Intelligence systems to produce essays, technical designs and even works of art and then passing them off as their own. He says:

There is a lot of anecdotal evidence, at the moment, that suggests that students are using AI for everything from essays and poetry to university applications and, rather more surprisingly, in the visual arts subjects. Just before Christmas, one of my product design A-level students came up to me and showed me some designs he’d done. He’d taken a cardboard model, photographed it, put it into a free piece of software, put in three different parameters and had received, within minutes, 20 high-resolution designs, all original, that were degree level – they weren’t A-level, they were degree level. At the moment, it’s about plagiarism and it’s about fighting the software – I would like to ask when the Government is planning to meet with education professionals and the exam boards to actually work out (how) to design a new curriculum that embraces the new opportunity rather than fighting it.

Tim Clement-Jones is our Digital spokesperson in the House of Lords and he agreed with his fellow peer:

This question clearly concerns a very powerful new generative probabilistic type of artificial intelligence that we ought to encourage in terms of creativity, but not in terms of cheating or deception.

Some 30 years ago I was studying AI as part of my Masters degree. Many of the same tropes were circulating then as now: “AI will make people lazy”, “Many jobs will be lost to machines” – similar sentiments have been expressed whenever there is a substantial shift in technology, from Jacquard looms to automated car production. But this time there is the added fear that AI will “take over” and we will become the redundant playthings of super machines. In practice, many of the techniques that I was looking at then are now embedded in our technologies; they improve productively and are hugely beneficial to society. They support and amplify our activities rather than replace them, although, as this evidence suggests, they can also present new challenges.

Andy Boddington had some fun with the latest AI chatbot, Chat GDP, and generated a passable short essay and some rather dubious poetry. When I say “passable” I mean that it is almost impossible to tell that it has been generated by software and not by a real person.Â It is also possible that Chat GDP could pass the Turing Test and win the Loebner Prize.

Of course, the issue of plagiarism has dogged educational assessment for many years. Academics routinely use plagiarism detection systems for essays, and I have a couple of examples from my own professional experience.

Years ago I was Head of Computing in an FE College. A third of the marks for the A Level in Computing were awarded for a practical project – which is still the case. After we had assessed the projects internally we had to send a random sample to the Moderator who checked for overall consistency. One year the Moderator contacted me about one of the projects I had sent her, because she had marked an identical one the year before. The student was disqualified and we tightened up on our monitoring of projects in progress. Once a week, while other students were working on their projects I would hold individual conversations with each one and would keep a note of where they had got to.Â When a project was finally submitted I had to sign it off, stating that I believed it to be the work of the student. I refused to sign off anyone who had not attended sufficient monitoring sessions with me. In some cases I had to deal with angry and threatening parents because I refused to endorse the work.

In another segment of my working life I was training teachers and was handed a dissertation which seemed far beyond the competence of the student. My approach then (prior to online resources) was to interview her. As it happens she did seem to know her stuff and I accepted, though not without some doubts, that it was her work.

I mention these two examples because one of the kneejerk reactions by the Government to student plagiarism has been to cut down on assessed coursework, even though the educational value of doing projects and creative work is immense. Removal of coursework sacrifices education at the altar of assessment and comparability. It would be so much better to develop methods which allow students to explore the problem solving and creative aspects of their subjects in an honest way. A good place to start is to consider those subjects which cannot function without a non-exam assessmentÂ – Art, Design, Drama, Music as well as Computing.Â What constraints are put in place in these subjects to ensure that the student work is actually done by them?

Using AI is not plagiarism, strictly speaking, since it does not involve passing off another person’s output as your own. However it is clearly cheating so needs to be challenged.Â The AI industry now has to find technical solutions to the problem it has created, as it has done in the past, and teachers need to be alerted to the potential issues.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.