Chat GPT is becoming a favourite internet game. It has serious possibilities for learning, writing, and cheating.

The AI writer generates errors, mostly because time for the current version stopped in 2021. For example, it thinks that Boris Johnson is still prime minister – or has it been hacked by the BJ camp?

Development of artificial intelligence has been underway for decades. From primitive beginnings, it has been growing in power and in “humanness”. Contact your bank or your council and in many cases, you’ll be talking to AI by voice or online. But no one thinks these have intelligence. Mutter something unexpected to your bank’s bot like “which side should I butter my toast” and you can cut through to a real human operator. At least I think it is a real human operator.

Chat GPT, released to the public a few weeks ago, is remarkable and some commentators think it fulfils the Turing Test, which is passed when a computer’s responses cannot be distinguished from those that would have been made by a human. However, Chat GPT itself is dismissive of the idea:

“It is difficult to say whether Chat GPT, or any other language model, would pass the Turing Test.”

AI is potentially a powerful tool for politics. Could we replace phone banking with AI bots calling? Could we get AI to write campaign literature?

I asked Chat GPT: “Tell me about party politics in the UK in 750 words”. The results are impressive. It would pass as a student essay despite a couple of errors. I also asked the bot to write a poem about the Liberal Democrats. It is remarkably good if close to doggerel.

By the way, Chat GPT tells me which side you butter your toast is a matter of personal preference, including whether you butter it both sides. Does anyone do that?

I asked Chat GPT: “Tell me about party politics in the UK”. Here is the response.

The United Kingdom has a multi-party political system, with a number of different political parties competing for power at the national and local levels. The two largest parties are the Conservative Party and the Labour Party, which have dominated British politics for much of the 20th and 21st centuries. The Conservative Party, often referred to as the Tories, is considered to be center-right and promotes free market policies. The party is currently in power, with Boris Johnson serving as the Prime Minister. The Conservative Party has its roots in the Tory Party, which was founded in the 17th century and was one of the first political parties in the world. The Labour Party, on the other hand, is considered to be center-left and advocates for a more interventionist government. The party was founded in the early 20th century and has its roots in the trade union movement. The Labour Party has been in power for much of the post-war period, with past leaders including Clement Attlee, Harold Wilson, and Tony Blair. In addition to the Conservative and Labour parties, there are several other significant political parties in the UK. The Liberal Democrats, for example, are a centrist party that promotes liberal policies. The party has never won a general election, but it has been a part of several coalition governments. The Scottish National Party (SNP) is a center-left party that advocates for Scottish independence. The SNP is the dominant political force in Scotland, where it has held power in the devolved Scottish Parliament since 2007. Other political parties in the UK include the Green Party, the UK Independence Party (UKIP), and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). These parties hold a smaller number of seats in Parliament, but they still play a significant role in the country’s political landscape. Party politics in the UK is characterized by a number of distinctive features. One is the use of the first-past-the-post electoral system, which tends to result in a two-party dominance by the Conservative and Labour parties. This system also means that smaller parties often struggle to gain significant representation in Parliament. Another key feature of party politics in the UK is the existence of coalition governments. In situations where no single party wins an outright majority in a general election, multiple parties must come together to form a government. This has happened several times in recent years, most notably in 2010 when the Conservative and Liberal Democrat parties formed a coalition government. Overall, the UK’s political landscape is complex and diverse, with a number of different parties competing for power. The country’s political system is characterized by a two-party dominance, but smaller parties also play an important role in shaping the country’s political direction.

The main limitation with Chat GPT is that it’s intelligence stops in 2021. Hopefully that will be resolved once the software gurus work out how to deal with contemporary news. The problem is obvious. Trump says he won the last presidential election. Russia says it is not at war. Truth has always been an uncertain quantity. It is more so in our times. But perhaps computers will eventually become better at discerning the truth than many humans.

To finish, here is a poem about the Liberal Democrats:

The Liberal Democrats, a party of the people,

Championing equality, freedom, and justice,

Fighting for a fair and equal society,

Where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. With a strong commitment to democracy,

They strive to give a voice to every community,

And to empower the people to shape their own destiny,

With policies that are fair, progressive, and inclusive. From the green fields of the countryside,

To the bustling cities and towns,

The Liberal Democrats are there,

Standing up for the rights of all,

and working for a better future for us all. So let us join together, and support the Liberal Democrats,

As they work to build a brighter, more just and more equal society,

For a future that is fair, and a world that is free.

