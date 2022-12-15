Humanitarian visas would end tragedies in the Channel

We are all shocked and saddened by yet another tragedy in the Channel, as those looking for sanctuary with us are drowned or had a terrifying experience not knowing if they will be rescued from an icy sea.

But as well as being upset by the tragedy, I am, yet again, angry with our Government’s response. They sound sorry about it, but do not begin to understand the situation, think getting tough on traffickers will solve everything, along with putting those that do get here on a plane to Rwanda. Their ideas are not only impractical but half baked and just a series of statements for the media.

Of course, we need to very quickly set up mechanisms for safe routes, although the UNHCR will be ready and waiting to implement. But the reality is that very many of those in the camps on the north coast of Europe have spent months and years travelling across Europe through hazardous and dangerous conditions. They aren’t going to suddenly return to their homeland because there is nobody to give them the only chance they have of reaching the UK where, for instance, they usually have relatives or friends, and they can speak the language.

Wouldn’t it make more sense for them to be able to make a claim for asylum whilst in a country like France? A system of Humanitarian Visas would allow just that. Whilst not all decisions would be right at least if decision making is done right most would then be eligible to come to the UK and could do so in a safe way to be transported over the channel.

You can find out more about Humanitarian Visas here on the UNHCR site and the Liberal Democrat policy is here on the Lib Dems for Seekers of Sanctuary site.

Those that are not eligible could at least be given the chance of resettlement elsewhere depending on their circumstances.

Why will the Government not sit down with some of the major organisations that work with asylum seekers to work through ways that are humanitarian and can be implemented? That comes up with solutions that will save lives, save distressing waits of months actually to get on a boat, save rescue boats from the great work they are doing? There is only one answer to that question and it is that the right wing media won’t like it.

* Suzanne Fletcher was a councillor for nearly 30 years and a voluntary advice worker with the CAB for 40 years. Now retired, she is active as a campaigner in the community both as a Lib Dem and with local organisations.