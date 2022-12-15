Paul Walter

Donald Trump makes “beyond parody” major announcement

By | Thu 15th December 2022 - 6:43 pm

Donald Trump has said for days that he was going to make a “major announcement”.

After all the waiting – this is it! It has been described by US political commentator Taegan Goddard as “beyond parody”.

I particularly like the fact that the cost of his digital trading card is “nine-y nine” dollars, which brings to mind these Harry and Paul ‘American car dealer’ sketches:

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Humour.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Alex Macfie
    s/Rejoin UK/Rejoin EU/...
  • Alex Macfie
    @Marco: James Goldsmith's Referendum Party secured just 2.6% of the vote nationwide in 1997. The idea that big money can lead a microparty to breakthrough is a ...
  • Nonconformistradical
    @Cassie "Based on recent frustration, trying to get past an energy supplier’s bot (phone lines impossible), I hope not!" I share your frustration. I much pr...
  • Adam
    "Chris Moore’s feeling that the Nazis would have succeeded irrespective of the voting system is probably sound." Exactly. As a reading Giovanni Gentile wou...
  • Cassie
    'Could we replace phone banking with AI bots calling?' Based on recent frustration, trying to get past an energy supplier's bot (phone lines impossible), I hop...