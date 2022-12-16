In praise of precision in UK public policy

The United Kingdom faces a series of interwoven crises simultaneously; double-digit inflation, among the highest domestic energy prices in the world, rising tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade with its major trading partner, an ineffective over-centralised bureaucracy, obsessed with contracting everything out, (which makes problem-solving and public investment very difficult to implement), and low skill levels and investment in R&D.

The result is deep-rooted, seemingly inexorable, decline. The aggregated remedies of the last two decades seem to have run out of road; QE, low interest rates, and debt-funded economic stimulae. Quality of life is noticeably on the slide. The latest country to surpass the UK in a wide range of social and economic measures, is Slovenia.

It may be that the UK political-administrative system is not capable of addressing the underlying problems. The main political parties appear to have degenerated into competition over short term populism and media manipulation, unable to overcome the layers of bureaucratic complexity and competing interests.

The country would beat a path to the door of any political movement that has a sincere and credible definition of problems, obstacles and causes, and how to overcome them.

One of the many reasons why political movements in the UK don’t get off the starting blocks here, is because their pursuit of public policy is littered with imprecise concepts. Shorthand terms for complex ideas are necessary in common parlance, but fatal for public policy. They can end up with policymakers trying to solve the wrong problem entirely.

Such terms include austerity, privatisation, sovereignty, over/under regulation, sustainability, debt, investment, infrastructure,

Does austerity refer to reductions in spending, reductions in the growth of spending, changes in aggregate spending across government, or reductions in spending only in public services ? Does it apply to spending on capital or revenue items, real terms expenditure or nominal spending ? If there is a policy to increase or decrease spending, should that follow a target ‘ultimate’ level of spending (eg 35% or 55% of GDP)? If a party’s policy is to decrease government spending but without a notional target level, is it only fully achieved when spending hits zero ?

What is sovereignty ? The UK supposedly adheres to about 1800 international treaties which it has signed, including UN, WTO and NATO membership. Do these treaties increase or decrease sovereignty ? Many of them involve political obligations and make ‘laws’ to which the UK is obliged to follow. Why do these obligations not come to the fore in debates about sovereignty ?

In a technical sense privatisation means the transfer of ownership and control of a commercial company from state to private, and theoretically the removal of special privileges eg de jure monopoly & subsidy. In problem-solving terms this is very different from a governmental organisation increasingly contracting out more of it’s operations to private companies, (eg NHS). Most UK railway companies for example are ‘subsidised’ quasi-franchises, governed by a set of labyrinthine (often quite daft) contracts. The rail track is mostly owned by the state. It is all an expensive mess, hard to unravel, and the system has made a handful of people very rich.

Is there too much or too little regulation – economic and otherwise ? What is Red Tape ? How is the ‘quantity’ of regulation measured ? Number of laws or pages, cost to the state of enforcement, or for the regulatee ? Instead, ‘quality’ is more important, but once the focus falls on regulatory quality, then the criteria for ‘high’ quality become important; implementability, enforceability, unintended consequences, cost, outcomes versus intent, and so on.

There are similar issues with how ‘debt’, ‘infrastructure’ or ‘investment’ are defined. Sustainability (eg in growth) can be environmental, fiscal, or social.

If policymakers start off with ill-defined terms, attempts to develop credible pan-governmental remedies for the longer term can end up on stony ground.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is a member of the Lib Dem Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).