Massimo Ricciuti

Italy: works starts on the Costituente Liberale.

By | Fri 16th December 2022 - 3:25 pm

The Italian political situation is very specific. Now is the time to bring together all the political forces that do not feel represented by the extreme right or even the extreme left – a nationalist right and a left that has lost its reformist connotations.

Political forces such as Italia Viva and Azione are moving to build a larger political party that occupies the centre of Parliament. Another political entity is also moving in this context which intends to bring together all the liberals in a large umbrella organisation that includes the federation promoted by Azione and Italia Viva and which sees its political horizon in Renew Europe (formerly ALDE).

The construction of this new political entity has started. There is also a date set in red: January 14, 2023. That day the founding assembly of the Costituente Liberale (Liberal Constituent Assembly) will be held in Milan. The initiative is ambitious. Among those present will be Sandro Gozi (the MEP and leader of the PDE) , Giuseppe Benedetto (the President of the Einaudi Foundation) , Oscar Giannino (a member of the Adam Smith Institute) and Alessandro De Nicola (Senior Partner of the Italian branches of the Orrick Law Firm).

Alessandro De Nicola underlines the importance of the meeting as a founding moment of a federation of various liberals who live in the Italian context, a federation that includes the founding parties Azione and Italia Viva and also +Europe.  Above all it highlights what has already been done by bringing together Altenativa Liberale, Alleanza Liberale for Italy, Liberal Forum and other groups who are today finally united in a single project that supports and strengthens the liberal area of ​​the federation launched by Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi.

The Liberal Constituent Assembly is strong in the south thanks to Stefano Maria Cuomo’s movement “Liberali Moderati for Italy”, a movement that is among the first founding members of the project.

The great history of liberal and secular pro-European southernism is being resumed. That of Croce, Salvemini, Cortese, Cifarelli, Compagna etc etc. It is an extraordinary opportunity for the whole country.

Liberal culture is put back at the centre, a great history is relaunched in a unified way, all inclined to the future. The goal is a single, liberal, reformist and pro-European political entity, strongly Atlanticist and attentive to the needs of businesses and the productive world, with a great and ambitious goal: to structurally reform the country.

Let’s mark this date. January 14, 2023.

Good work and good luck to the newborn Costituente Liberale.

* Massimo Ricciuti is an Italian journalist and supporter of our sister parties in the Renew Europe Group.

