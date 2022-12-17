Observations of an expat: Elected Autocrats

There is a new descriptive term that is entering the political lexicon – Elected Autocrats.

The European Parliament recently used the term to describe Hungary’s Viktor Orban when it suspended EU payments to the country.

It can also be applied to Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. There are a few Asian and African leaders that also come under this heading and there are signs that it is creeping into Western democracies.

An Elected Autocrat is an elected political leader who was most likely voted into office in free elections, and then used their power to consolidate their position and build a political structure that insures they are re-elected in subsequent ballots.

The goal of an Elected Autocrat has nothing to do with preserving the rule of law. It bears no resemblance to the protection of individual rights or the state’s constitution. Their aim is simply reconfiguring political structures so that they gain a monopoly of power.

Putin was first elected President in 2000. At the time there was a free press and a relatively speaking active opposition. The independence of the Russian judiciary has always been questionable.

The judiciary is now firmly under Putin’s control. Opposition media outlets have either been closed down or are controlled by the state or Putin’s oligarchical cronies. Opposition leaders have been murdered or imprisoned. Alexei Navalny is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence. Another opposition figure Ilya Yashin was this week imprisoned for two and a half years for daring to tell the truth about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey is a NATO member and nominally democratic country. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has moved from mayor of Istanbul to Prime Minister to President. Along the way he rewrote the constitution to consolidate power in presidential hands.

This did not sit well with the military who attempted a coup in 2016. It was quashed by Erdogan who has used the failed manoeuvre to imprison an estimated 77,000. They are military officers, journalists, civil servants, judges, lawyers, academics and most anyone who dares to criticise the Turkish president.

Erdogan faces re-election in six months. If he wins he will enter his third decade in power. He shouldn’t. Inflation in Turkey is running at 85.5 percent and the Turkish lira has collapsed against world currencies because of his daft economic policies.

Erdogan should be panicking even with his octopus like grip on the media, universities, judiciary and electoral commission. This could explain why a prison sentence was recently handed down to chief opposition figure Ekram Imamgolu.

Imamgolu was in 2019 elected Mayor of Istanbul – twice. After the first vote, Erdogan had the vote annulled because his AKP candidate narrowly lost by 13,000. But in the second election, Imamgolu was swept into office with a majority of 800,000. This established him as a threat.

The jailing of Imamgolu has been condemned by the US State Department and European Parliament. The Americans said they were “deeply troubled and disappointed.”

But then some people are deeply troubled by events in the US. One of the most worrying developments is a case currently being considered by the Supreme Court which could have far-reaching consequences for America’s electoral system.

At issue is whether or not the state legislatures have the absolute power to determine electoral boundaries and electoral laws in their state.

The case is being brought by the North Carolina state legislature. If the court decides in favour of the North Carolina lawmakers then it paves the way for different political parties to take almost permanent control of a state and its voting apparatus. It should be noted that the case has been brought by the Republican-controlled legislature after the state supreme court blocked its blatant attempt to gerrymander congressional boundaries.

If North Carolina wins, then once a political party gains control of the state legislature it can redraw the electoral boundaries to insure that they remain in power.

They are asking for full control – without the existing judicial oversight – over all election issues. This means that the state legislatures could also pass laws which would affect how members of the US House of Representatives, the US Senate and even the Electoral College are selected. They could, in theory, vote themselves the power to overturn any election of which the legislature disapproved – local, state, congressional or presidential. Donald Trump tried to persuade key Republican-controlled state legislatures to do the above in the wake of the 2020 presidential elections.

The Supreme Court recently heard the oral arguments of the case. Based on the questions they asked of lawyers, the Justices appear split on the issue.

A ruling is expected in June. The most likely outcome is that the Justices will produce a fudged decision which pleases neither side. But if it is in favour of the legislatures then it could create a dangerous variation of an elected autocracy.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and the author of “The Encyclopedia of the Cold War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain” that has sold out in the US after six weeks but is still available in the UK.